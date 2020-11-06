The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 122 man said there was a 46-year-old man sitting in a truck in his driveway at 5:30 a.m. The driver admitted to the man that he was drunk. Deputies arrived and charged the driver with DUI.
A County Road 1147 Auburn man said a white male was having a conversation with a mailbox at 8 a.m. He called 911 to report the suspicious activity.
A Tecumseh security guard saw a white male carrying a stick in the parking lot. The man walked up to a car, got inside and drove off. The guard thought it was suspicious and felt the car was being stolen.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man said he got a letter from Publisher’s Clearinghouse saying he could claim $2.5 million is he deposited a $5,900 check from Wells Fargo and send them $3,800. He did and was later told to send them $2,100 to cover the "legalities." When the initial check bounced, his Renasant account is overdrawn.
A Meadowland Drive Mooreville woman returned home and found her Kawasaki four-wheeler in the ditch at the end of her road. She said the keys were left in the ATV but were not there when she got home.
A County Road 1325 woman said there are two pit bulls running loose in the area, getting into trash and destroying property.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman went to feed her chickens around 1 p.m. and noticed the coop had been damaged and entered, possibly by the neighbor's dogs. Three of her four bantam chickens (two hens and a rooster) were missing.
A County Road 833 Guntown man said someone opened a Chase Bank account using his identification without his permission of knowledge. He received a debit card and the mail and contacted the bank to report the identity theft. The account has since been closed.
A Garden Hills Road Mooreville woman said her soon to be ex-husband came tot he house and took an Exmark mower. The husband admitted to the deputy that he took the mower. She said she has a court order saying all property is to remain on the property.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 5.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.