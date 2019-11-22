The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Blue Springs man was driving along Highway 348 at 5 a.m. and saw a white female standing in the road. He stopped to check and she appeared to be on drugs. He waited for deputies to arrive, making sure she didn’t wander back into the road. The woman was bare chested under her unzipped jacket. The man and the deputy zipped her jacket in front of the car’s dash camera. The 22-year-old woman was charged with public intoxication.
A County Road 713 Brewer woman was looking for her dog and stopped at a County Road 484 house to see if they had seen her dog. While the women were talking, a gray pit bull came onto the property and chased them around the yard while growling.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said a neighbor’s horse has been coming over for the last three months causing problems and trying to fight her horses. The horse charges at her German Shepherd and has damaged her property.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said his 38-year-old son has been staying with him but hasn’t been helping with the bills. The father wants the son to leave. They got into an argument and the son broke a sledgehammer in the floor. The son ran into the woods before deputies arrived.
A Drive 1762 man said his wife noticed a white male driving a white Chevy 2500 was at a deceased neighbor's house removing items. The suspect then went to a house down the road and did the same thing.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman told police an intoxicated man drove into her car at a West Main Street gas station. Inside the man's car police found open containers of Pinnacle Vodka, Fireball and Bud Light beer. The man failed the field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence.
An officer was dispatched to South Gloster and Cliff Gookin about a reckless driver who was stalled in the road around 7:45 p.m. The officer found a tan Ford F-350 stalled in a convenience store parking lot. The man, who had trouble with his balance, was filling his truck from a yellow diesel can. He admitted to the officer that he had consumed 12 beers, but said that was 2-3 hours earlier. The 52-year-old man was charged with public intoxication.
An officer on patrol saw a car run the red light at the corner of Cliff Gookin and South Gloster streets around 9:30 p.m. The officer gave chase and pulled the car over on South Green Street. The 40-year-old woman smelled of an intoxicating beverage and was charged with driving under the influence.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.