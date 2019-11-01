The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A deputy responded to County Road 810 Richmond for a possible case of animal neglect. The dog appeared to be in good condition, but lacked adequate shelter. He left a message for the owner to remedy the situation.
A Baldwyn woman said while the family estate is being settled, no one is supposed to tamper with the Highway 363 property. She said her brother has been out there removing scrap metal and clearing land with an excavator.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said her 36-year-old son and a friend who has been staying with them got into a physical altercation. The friend left before deputies arrived.
A Blue Springs man said he was traveling down County Road 251 around 4:30 a.m. There were three dark horses that were barely visible in the road and he hit one of them with his 2007 Chevy Trailblazer.
A Presley Drive woman said a man left to go get some clothes so he could stay with her for a few nights. He was gone for about 20 minutes and came back with two empty bottles of Fireball, which he said he spilled in her car. When she told him to go clean it up, he became angry and threw her onto the couch. When she shut herself and her kids in the bedroom, he stood outside the door and said, "B----, I'm gonna kill you."
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said he was approached by a black female at his church who said she needs assistance. He later learned that she has been going to churches asking for money, even though she has a home, a job and a car.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said a male acquaintance showed up and threatened to burn down his house.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer pulled over a Chevy pickup that was swerving back and forth on Eason Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. The man admitted he had been drinking and there were open containers in the truck. He failed the field sobriety test and refused to submit to a portable breath test. There was a styrofoam cup of liquor in the console. In the back of the cab, the officer found an open whiskey bottle and several Michelob Ultra beer bottles. He was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and open container.
A McCullough Boulevard store clerk said a man driving a dark Ford F-150 said he was getting gas and diesel and left a card. While the clerk was distracted helping a customer, the customer pumped $68.06 worth of diesel and left without paying. The card was no good.
Police responded to a West Main apartment complex where two women were in a physical altercation. One woman said she owns a hair salon and the second woman was behind on the rent for a booth inside the salon. The woman went to collect her rent and the key to the business. When the second woman walked out of her apartment, a fight quickly ensued. The salon owner sprayed the tenant with pepper spray during the altercation.
