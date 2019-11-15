The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her daughter's ex-boyfriend showed up around 8:30 a.m. attempting to open the door. He fled the scene before deputies arrived.
A Patton Lane Guntown woman said she took her dogs out at night and tied them to the basketball goal so they could go to the bathroom. She went out 15 minutes later and the dogs were gone. She found the dogs a few houses down, still tied together, with one laying in the ditch. She took the dog to the vet and an x-ray showed the dog had been shot between the eyes and the bullet was still in the dog's head.
A Mooreville man drove past the County Road 1400 house of a late friend and noticed a door to the house was open and called 911. Deputies responded and discovered someone had forced open a side door, as well as the door to a outside shed.
A Mooreville man said he and his brother got into a verbal altercation in front of the Auburn Baptist Church. The brother then hit him in the side of his head.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman came home and found her pit bull attacking her husky. When she got out, the dog began growling at her and her daughter. She got back in the car and called 911 for assistance.
A property manager said he gave a man permission to hunt the land off Highway 145 near Saltillo. The hunter said he found a Polaris four-wheeler by the tree line but no one was around. He wanted deputies to check to see if it was stolen. Deputies did not find the ATV.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said several puppies are coming onto her property and causing problems. The puppies "harass her and her animals" and eat the food she puts out for her animals.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man said he saw a black male and a white male looking in mail boxes along his road. Deputies stopped the men and arrested them on misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia charges.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said she recently got a bill in the mail from Verizon for $1,883.63, but she has never had service with Verizon. They told her it was set up online but would not give her any information on where the phones were sent. The phone numbers are a central New Jersey area code.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his sister cut off the television cable while he was watching the football game. She said she was about to move out, so she called Directv and ended the service. The man said he didn't know that.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her 22-year-old granddaughter has been cursing her and laughing at her because she is disabled. She said she is tired of it.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man said a white truck with one headlight followed him home from the Pratts store. The truck then drove past his house three times. He said he has had an altercation with the truck before, but doesn't know who is driving.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 14
