The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said her dogs started barking at 5:15 a.m. She and her boyfriend then heard a male voice outside. They looked out but didn't see anyone.
A Louisiana woman found several unauthorized transactions on her credit card. Two totaling more than $1,000 had a 1154 State Park Road delivery address. That location is an abandoned building, but there have been other reports of the address being used to make purchases.
A County Road 1019 Mooreville man said he left home for a few hours. When he returned, his back door was open and someone had stolen a 50-inch flatscreen television, a DVD player and $125 in cash.
A County Road 1390 Tupelo woman let her ex-husband stay with her during a period of bad health. He is is separated from his new wife and awaiting a divorce. The new wife called him about 60 times in the morning from several different numbers. The new wife then showed up at the ex-wife's residence, pulled into the driveway and knocked on the windows and doors at 5:30 a.m. When the new wife comes by, and it has happened several times, she is angry and calling for her husband to come outside.
A Yon-o-main Trail Lake Piomingo woman was working in the her yard when she saw a barefoot white male wearing a hoodie and shorts walking through yards and looking in house windows.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said a female acquaintance was at her house Thursday and started an argument and threatened to beat her up. The suspect took the woman's phone, then gave it back and left the scene. There was a similar event the day before.
A Tulip Trail Tupelo woman said while she was in jail, she released her belongings - including her cell phone, Social Security card and driver's license - to a male acquaintance. He refused to give her belongings back after she got out. She recently learned he was trying to get a loan in her name.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man said his Social Security and VA checks were missing and he thinks his neighbor stole them from his mail box. He did not know his neighbors' names or if the checks have been cashed.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said his cousin came over. When the relative saw the man's four-wheeler, he claimed it was his ATV that was stolen three years ago. Deputies arrived, called in the VIN and learned the vehicle had not been reported stolen.
An Arkansas man visiting family on Cottongin Lane said he accidentally dialed 911, but there was no emergency.
A man said his girlfriend told him to leave her County Road 506 Shannon house. He packed his belongings, including the cell phone he owns but allowed her to use. When he took "her" phone, she got extremely upset and caused a verbal disturbance.
A Drive 1417 man said that during the day, someone took his county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 183 Belden woman said her 24-year-old daughter lost her car keys, so she got her husband's keys until he got up to help her find her keys. The daughter found her keys in the vehicle but was still angry and somehow got the mother's keys. The daughter was screaming and yelling at them, then got in her Jeep and left at 10:45 p.m. The mother noted her daughter was on probation and not supposed to be out after 10 p.m.
Tupelo Police Department
A Simpson Road man said his car was towed from Allen Street. He later saw damage to the front bumper, the paint was chipped and the right front tire was damaged.
A Monument Drive man said he put his 9mm pistol in the glove box of his car. Around 11:30 p.m., he was intoxicated and got a friend to drive him to the store. The man went in the store and came back. When he got back home and looked for the purple and gray pistol, it was gone.
A Robert Kennedy Drive woman said her house and car were hit by paint balls overnight. The officer noticed blue paint on the front window screen and her car. There was also paint near the front door.
People on Carnation Street said a black male was disturbing businesses, walking in the road and acting wildly at 11:30 a.m. Police told the 55-year-old man he needed to stay out of the road and leave the area. The man started acting like he was playing football with a drink bottle, kicking it like it was a football. He was again told to leave the area. He then started playing baseball with the drink bottle, throwing it against a fence. He was charged with disorderly conduct. On the way to the jail, he admitted he was drunk from too much beer. He was also charged with public intoxication.
A woman said she parked her car outside her West Jackson Street place of employment. When she got ready to leave, she noticed a sizable dent in her door that was not there before.
South Gloster Walmart employees saw a man concealing boxes of Mucinex DM and rushing into the restroom. Employees could hear the suspect tearing open the packaging. When confronted, he admitted trying to steal the $72.90 worth of medication.
A Ewell Avenue man said he got into an argument with a friend. During the middle of the altercation, the friend picked up the man's iPhone XS Max and walked out. The man said he has not been able tot contact the friend for several hours.
