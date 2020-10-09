The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mooreville One stop employee said a female, who might be living in the woods behind the store, entered the store at 5 a.m. asking for food. When the woman came in again, the clerk asked if she was living behind the store. The woman became angry and started yelling and cursing. Store security had to escort the woman out of the business.
A County Road 2442 Guntown woman heard an engine revving around 10:30 a.m. and saw a maroon Dodge truck in her driveway. When she went out to see what the man wanted, her dog ran out of the resident and started chasing the truck. The driver backed into an embankment, then started driving through her yard, chasing the dog, running over and uprooting a small tree in the process. The male driver was yelling and cursing but she could not make out what he said. The driver then spun out and left. Her husband later located the truck on County Road 1303.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo woman said she and her husband got into a verbal altercation "for an unknown reason." She said they went to a job fair at the BancorpSouth Arena. He came out upset and started yelling and punching things. But the altercation never got physical between them.
A County Road 1946 Saltillo woman said she went to her late boyfriend's house to collect the rest of her belongings and his mother refused to let her inside. His brother started screaming and yelling at her. She said she would let the family cool down and come back at a later date to get her stuff.
A woman said she was at the Mooreville One Stop around 4:30 p.m. when a white male and three white females attacked her for no reason. She did not know the names of the people who jumped her and hurt her wrist.
A County Road 1151 Plantersville woman said someone knocked on her door around 5:30 p.m. She asked who was there but got no response. She saw someone's silhouette pass in front of the carport window. The suspect walked around the front of the house and looked through a window.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said a male suspect was living in a camper on his land about a month ago, but he left on his own, leaving the camper behind. The suspect returned uninvited today looking for his belongings.
A County Road 810 Richmond woman said a male acquaintance took $800 cash out of her wallet. She said she has been having problems for quite some time and has a court date with him soon.
A County Road 855 Brewer woman said a dark colored car has been riding around her house the last few nights. She saw the vehicle sitting just off the side of the road tonight around 8.
A County Road 1500 Belden woman said there was a suspicious vehicle parked by her shop around 1 a.m. Her nephew lives next door and has people over all the time. She feared they might have been doing drugs on her property.
A West Point man said his girlfriend took his car without permission. It was later found at a Green Tee Road residence.
A County Road 1465 Mooreville woman saw an unknown SUV in her yard and an unknown person walking across the yard around 4 a.m. deputies arrived and found a 50-year-old white female hiding in the bed of the homeowner's truck. The suspect had an outstanding domestic violence warrant, so she was arrested and carried to the county jail.
Tupelo Police Department
A Todd's Big Star employee said a customer left a buggy unattended in the parking lot. The buggy rolled downhill and hit the employee's parked vehicle, damaging the rear of the minivan.
A Vermelle Drive woman said someone stole a shovel, a long-haired black dog and eight end caps from her fence. A neighbor said they saw a juvenile walking down the street with a shovel.
A Maxwell Street man said he heard a vehicle stop briefly outside his house before driving away around 6 p.m. When he looked outside, his son's red Nishiki bicycle was missing from the driveway.
Police responded to Monument Street around 7:30 p.m. for a fight between females. One woman said the other started the fight, noting the suspect hit her in the head and then used pepper spray on her. The other woman had fled the scene before police arrived.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a woman tried to leave the store without paying for a $20 stick vacuum. The suspect was detained for police and issued a citation and released.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.