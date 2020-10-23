The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman wanted an escort to get her belongings from her boyfriend’s house. She said they had an altercation this morning and left.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman said she and her ex-boyfriend have been having problems. He has been staying at her place and won’t leave. While she was out of town for several days, he reportedly had different women over to the house. Every time she tried to call law enforcement, he threatened her.
A man carried a female friend to a County Road 1009 Tupelo to get her belongings. While there, her ex-boyfriend pointed a shotgun at the man and told him to leave. As he was leaving, the suspect fired a shot. He said the suspect had the woman in a headlock and was punching her in the head when he left.
A Little Harp trail Saltillo man said he sold a car to a guy about six months ago. As part of the agreement, he let the guy borrow a set of Isuzu rims and tried to get the vehicle home. He said he has asked the suspect, who goes by two different names, several times to return the wheels, but he had not.
A Drive 937 Tupelo man said his Shih Tzu dog has been missing for more than a week. A friend posted the dog's picture on a missing pets Facebook page. Someone contacted him later and said they thought his dog was at a County Road 1063 residence.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man said there was a wreck in late August in his front yard. A vehicle left the road ands hit a tree and also damaged his mailbox. He said he wanted to know if the driver had insurance.
A woman was getting her belongings from her boyfriend's County Road 5096 Shannon home and asked for an escort. He said he was headed home and she was scared he would physically harm her.
A County Road 601 Guntown man said his 35-year-old son stole his driver's license and a credit card and has rung up about $2,000 in charges. The son had been living with him, but he has not seen the son since last weekend. The son is driving a Nissan Altima that belongs to his grandmother. He has told the son to return the car and other items, but gotten no response.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said she received a Chase Bank debit card in the mail but she did not open an account with that institution. She called the bank and had the account closed.
A Tupelo woman said she moved a camper to a County Road 1460 lot to be able to take care of an elderly woman. Since then, another couple has moved a camper beside hers because they had been "kicked out of everywhere else they have lived." She said the couple stays up all night yelling and cursing really loud. She said they keep her up at night and it is affecting her work.
A 52-year-old man said he was cutting plastic sheeting at a County Road 600 house when a 34-year-old female acquaintance approached. She began talking calmly and walked behind him. When he stood up and turned around, he noticed she had an orange box cutter in her hand. She took a swing at him, cutting the left side of his throat. When he realized he was bleeding, he covered the wound with a rag and ran to a nearby house, where someone drove him to the hospital.
A County Road 2790 Guntown woman said her husband and his live-in girlfriend came on her property and caused a disturbance. She said the suspects are staying in his truck and are on drugs.
Tupelo Police Department
A North Madison woman said sometime over the last few days, someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
A woman said she parked at The Mall at Barnes Crossing. When she got out of her car, multiple suspicious youths started talking aggressively to her. She ignored them and went into Ulta. When she came out, he car was keyed in multiple places.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said two females who had already been banned from the store for shoplifting entered the store and caused a disturbance. When asked to leave, the women refused. When police were called, the woman left.
A North Gloster convenience store said a 29-year-old Black male was causing a disturbance by asking underage customers to buy him a beer. He asked to use the clerk's phone and even asked her to buy him beer. Police arrived and found the intoxicated man still at the store. He initially gave the officers a fake Social Security number and was later charged with public intoxication and providing false information.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.