The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Gum Tree Run Tupelo man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car. They rummaged around but nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 520 Shannon man said a neighbor called and said they saw someone walking around the man’s carport at 12:30 a.m. Nothing appeared to be missing. He said a couple of nights ago, his dog wanted to go outside at 1:30 a.m., then took off running up the driveway towards a neighbor’s place. He saw someone running up the driveway, but it was too dark to tell who it was.
A Reynard Drive Carr Vista woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her purse, containing about $5, and ransacked the interior.
A Presley Drive woman said a bail bondsman showed up at the door at 9:45 a.m., saying he had a felony arrest warrant for a suspect. She told the man the suspect wasn’t there, but the bondsman refused to leave. Deputies arrived, found no one other than the woman at the residence.
A Reynard Drive Carr Vista man said overnight, someone entered his truck and stole a chain saw chain and two saw wedges. He said the truck was locked, but sometimes the right rear door doesn’t lock properly.
A County Road 130 Shannon woman said while away from home, a neighbor called and said a male acquaintance was on her property, inside her car cleaning it. She said she never gave him permission to be inside her car. She does not want him on her property anymore. He was gone by the time she returned.
A Palmetto Road man reported someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A Verona woman said she left her car at a County Road 659 body shop in March and has yet to pick up her vehicle. Every time she calls, the mechanic says he is still not done with it.
A Highway 371 Mooreville business said a rough-looking white male entered the store around 5:30 p.m. He told the female employee he could take her to “the next level” if she wanted to. She said he made her nervous since she was there alone.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said she got two letters from Chase Bank; one said she opened an account. The other contained a debit card. She was worried someone might have stolen her identity. She said one letter looks dull and fake and has the wrong customer service phone number. The letter with the debit card is bright and full color. It also has the correct Chase customer service number.
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said someone ran over his mailbox. A neighbor said it was a white female in a tan Ford sedan that ran over the mailbox and continued through the yard. The man said the mailbox was worth $200.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville man said someone stole a Taurus 1911 .45-caliber pistol from the glove box of his unlocked car. He last remembers seeing the pistol on Sept. 26.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said she was driving home around 11:30 p.m. and saw someone by the side of the road. She saw a male who lives nearby get off a motorcycle and start to walk toward her, so she slowed down. The man then started screaming and running toward her car. She drove home, with the man running after her all the way to her driveway. She thinks the man was high on drugs.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 1
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.