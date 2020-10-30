The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 683 Saltillo woman said a neighbor called saying there was a suspicious black Mustang parked near her property. Since she has had problems with people breaking into her home, she called 911. Nothing was missing and there were no signs of forced entry.
A Saltillo woman went to a County Road 381 Guntown house to get her car after her boyfriend stole the battery the night before. When she arrived, the boyfriend's mother came out yelling and cursing at her. She got her battery back and left the residence.
A Timberlane Drive Tupelo woman heard a commotion outside and saw two dogs attacking her chickens. She ran the dogs off, but not before they killed two hens and two roosters.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said she had some friends over last night. This morning, she noticed a dent in the passenger side of her vehicle. She did not know who hit her car.
A County Road 1451 Tupelo man said he believed someone stole a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol from his car, possibly while it was in the shop in Tupelo. He noticed it was gone when he got out of church Wednesday night. He called back a few minutes later to say he found the gun in a different car.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said someone abandoned three puppies and a donkey at the house next door. He said the house has no electricity and no one lives there. The donkey never has hay.
A County Road 251 Saltillo man said someone stole his John Deere zero-turn mower and a John Deere Gator side-by-side. He does not know when the more than $26,000 in equipment was taken.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said two women are harassing him, and it has been going on for a year. They have also threatened to do him bodily harm.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman needed a police report on door damage for insurance purposes. Her son called and said his key wouldn't work in the front door. She came home and couldn't get the door to open. She said she sought help from a man walking down the road. She let him kick the door so they could get inside. The front door panel was damaged in the process.
A Booneville woman said she and a female friend were at a County Road 2346 Guntown residence when a man and his mother started arguing with them "for no apparent reason." She said the 53-year-old mother came at her and her car with a crowbar. The mother admitted to a deputy that she kicked the driver's door of the 2000 Ford Taurus, hit the door with the crowbar and punctured the left front tire. The mother and 32-year-old son were arrested on outstanding warrants and carried to the county jail.
An Auburn Place Tupelo woman saw someone walking through her backyard after 10 p.m. It was too dark to get a description but they walked toward the tree line. She said they had a security camera but will have to wait for her husband to get home to download the video.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 23.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.