The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1498 Eggville church member noticed a truck parked outside the church around 6:30 a.m. and wanted a deputy to make sure nothing was wrong with the church. The Dodge truck with a Michigan tag appeared to have broken down.
A County Road 130 Shannon man got a call from an unknown number, so he didn’t answer. He then got a voicemail from an unknown male cursing and threatening him. Later, he got a text from the same number, asking him to call.
A County Road 1557 Mooreville woman said she was selling a Samsung Galaxy 10 phone. A couple showed up in a gold Honda to look at the phone. When the female suspect had the phone in her hand, she punched the woman in the face and they drove off with the phone.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman gave a debit card to her caregiver to purchase groceries and household items. She said the suspect spent more than $700 in Marietta but didn’t bring anything to her house. She thinks the suspect has been stealing for more than a year.
A Verona woman said she was renting a County Road 600 Shannon house. After she moved out, the landlord changed the locks and she can’t get the items left there. She wants monetary reimbursement for her property and rent payments made prior to vacating the property.
A 24-year-old man wanted a deputy to stand by while he removed some of his belongings from his grandmother’s County Road 1178 Mooreville residence. He was afraid she would “do something.”
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman called 911 because her husband and a WP man were fighting in the front yard. Both were gone by the time deputies arrived.
Two men were setting up a caller on County Road 600 and set a fire to get rid of some of the grass on the lot. They told firefighters they were not aware the entire state was under a burn ban.
A Plantersville man said he left his personal tools in a work van. When he returned, the tools were missing. A coworker said he would bring them back, but never does.
An Oliver Circle Tupelo woman hired a man to tear down her burned house but to save the shop. When she went to check, the shop had been broken into and a game camera was missing. They tried to contact the subcontractor, but he would not answer the phone.
A Laney Road industry was having trouble with an employee and told him to leave. When he refused to leave, they called 911. Deputies responded and escorted the man out of the building.
A motorist reported a cow standing in the middle of County Road 1438 Auburn. They reported evidence that a vehicle left the roadway and ran through the fences. Deputies did not see the cow, but "fixed the fence the best they could" to prevent any more cattle escaping.
Tupelo Police Department
A Barley Courts woman said as she was taking her child to the bus stop around 7 a.m., her downstairs neighbors began cursing at her and threatening physical harm over a prior dispute with her friend. She said this has been going on for two years.
A Belk employee said a black male entered the men's store around 10:30 a.m. and concealed a $190 bottle of Chanel Bleu and a $115 bottle of Versace. When the employee confronted the man, he threw down the cologne. She started taking the suspect to the store office when he broke loose and ran.
A man said he was stopped on Charleston Boulevard waiting to turn onto Butler Road when he was rear-ended by a Ford F-150. He had minor damage to the rear bumper of his 2019 Ford Fusion. The drivers exchanged information and went on their way. The man's insurance company requested he make a formal police report.
A Belk employee said a female entered the store, took around $285 worth of clothing and ran out of the store without paying.
A man said he set his phone down inside a Front Street furniture store. He looked but couldn't find the phone. When he tried to call it, it had already been turned off.
A North Gloster restaurant owner said a crew working on the parking lot mid-afternoon was preventing customers from getting to his business. He wanted a report filed to take to his lawyer.
A woman was inside a South Gloster business when she saw a green pickup back into her Chevy Camaro. The Hispanic male driver got out of the truck and surveyed the damage. He said he had to go get his license and insurance and drove away.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.