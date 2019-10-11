The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 371 woman said her 56-year-old mother showed up irate before 7 a.m. The mother accused the daughter of stealing from her and started a verbal altercation. When the daughter called 911, the mother left, walking down the road.
A landlord noticed two females, who were not the tenants, inside his Drive 1452 rental property. When he called 911, the white females left in a white Cadillac and a gray Ford Expedition.
A County Road 2500 Guntown woman got two phone calls after midnight from an unknown black female who was yelling, cursing and making threats and vulgar statements. She thinks the suspect is her fiancee's ex-girlfriend.
A Mimosa Road Tupelo man said overnight, someone tried to break into his locked truck. There was damage where someone tried to pry open the front passenger window but nothing appeared to have been stolen.
A County Road 1303 Guntown man said someone stole his .357 Magnum pistol from the center console of his pickup. He said the truck was unlocked when an unknown white couple stopped by to look at his chicken cage. They didn’t stay long. He said the truck was parked just outside the view of his security cameras.
A Garden Park Saltillo man said a black Toyota Scion with a Lee County license plate followed him around the neighborhood, then parked at the end of the road. It sat for a while, then drove away.
A Highway 348 Guntown business said a regular customer was looking at a 6x12-foot dump trailer. He asked to pull it down the road for a test drive and said he would come back with cash in hand. The suspect did not return.
A County Road 1207 Tupelo woman said her neighbor’s dog came over two days in a row and attacked her dog. Her dog was left bleeding.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he and a coworker were traveling in a company vehicle and staying at the Wingate Inn. He said his coworker violated the company policy of no smoking or drinking in a company vehicle, so he shot a picture of him in the act with his phone. He said the coworker got out of the vehicle and punched him in the chest with a closed fist. The coworker denied hitting the man.
A man said he put his laundry in the washer at his girlfriend's West Jefferson Street apartment around 9 p.m. When he went back to the garage area where the washer is located about 45 minutes pater, all of his clothes were missing. He wasn't sure what all was in the washer, but he valued the loss at $250.
A Tupelo woman reported to police Thursday at 1 a.m. that her black purse containing $25 in cash plus debit and credit cards was missing. She normally leaves it in the passenger seat of her car, covered with a blanket. She last noticed her purse Tuesday night around 11:30 when she was at Kroger. She didn't know if the car was locked.
A man was driving home from work before 5 a.m., heading south on US 45 just north of Barnes Crossing Road when the ball joint and tie rod broke on his car. He was in the outside lane, but the car veered left, taking him through the inside lane and into the median where he came to rest.
Police responded to the West Main Walmart around 12:45 p.m. for a shoplifter. As employees tried to apprehend the man, he took off running, right into the responding police officer. Officers found several clothing items (worth $147.64) shoved in the man's pants. He was arrested, charged with shoplifting and carried to the county jail.
A Lambard Street man said a female acquaintance borrowed his car to pick up his child at school. The woman dropped the child at home, then headed to the store in the car, without permission. She had not returned by 8 p.m.
A Monument Drive woman said she was in the parking lot around 11:30 p.m. and let a man borrow her cell phone to make a call. She stepped inside an apartment briefly. When she walked back outside, the man and her phone were both gone. She contacted him to return her phone, but so far, he has refused.
