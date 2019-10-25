The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 21-year-old County Road 1349 Mooreville man said his brother got very irate when he started playing video games. The brother started hitting and choking the man. He said he bit his brother on the arm to get him to stop.
A County Road 1305 Guntown woman said two male acquaintances stole four used 20-inch Goodyear tires she had in the yard.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man said he got a cell phone cover he did not order in the mail. He also received paperwork showing he opened a PayPal account. He thinks someone stole his identity to open the account.
A Drive 899 Saltillo woman saw a white male with a backpack in her yard. The suspect looked in the windows of the residence, then walked into the woods. He later came back, walked around the backyard, went over to the shop and then headed into the woods again.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said someone broke into his storage sheds and a trailer. He is not sure how much property was stolen. He said the bottom of one door was damaged. Another door was pried open, damaging the latch.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend has been sending him threatening text messages for several days. The ex said he would beat and kill the man. He later threatened to burn him and his family alive while they sleep.
A Drive 288 Shannon man returned home to find his 2008 Ford Mustang GT missing. When he asked, his brother admitted selling the car earlier that day, possibly to a Verona man. The man said if the brother could show proof of payment and gave him all the money, he would drop the whole issue.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said her 26-year-old daughter came to get her belongings and started a verbal altercation. The argument was about the daughter having drugs in her house.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer found a black male stumbling along Robins Street around 12:45 a.m. The man had slurred speech and admitted he had been drinking. He was taken to the jail and charged with public intoxication.
A woman was getting the battery of her Ford Explorer jumped off in the parking lot of a South Gloster pharmacy. Somehow, the Explorer rolled back and the open door scraped down the passenger side of the Ford F-350 which was rendering assistance.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.