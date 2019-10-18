The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Guntown man said he was driving down County Road 1650 on his way to work around 5:30 a.m. and fell asleep, ran off the road and hit a tree. The truck had been moved by the time the man reported the wreck a few hours later.
A Tupelo man has power of attorney for his father who is in a nursing home. He just got a bill for $2,100 for an address where his father has not lived for five years. He said there is a woman’s name listed in the loan and he does not know who she is.
A County Road 1060 Tupelo man said his neighbor’s dog aggressively chased him in his own yard. It is an ongoing problem. He has talked to the owner before, but it has not done any good.
A Guntown man saw a cell phone for sale on Facebook. He contacted the seller. After chatting for a while, they agreed to meet at the Saltillo Dollar General for the purchase. He paid $550 for the Galaxy Note 10 plus but when he got home, the phone locked up. He called Sprint and they said the phone had been stolen and blacklisted. He agreed to give the phone to the rightful owner.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 17.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.