The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A State Park Road woman said she got into an argument with her 31-year-old son who became irate and began throwing things inside the residence.
A County Road 1948 man was taking the trash out and noticed his 6x12 utility trailer was missing. There was a generator and air compressor on the trailer parked in the backyard.
A North Lane Drive man said he hired a man to install lights in his swimming pool. The suspect brought the lights over by never installed them. When he called, the suspect would not answer. He saw in the news where the suspect had been arrested for fraud.
A Baldwyn man said he found a 5-8-year-old white woman wandering around his mother's County Road 417 Guntown carport. He told the suspect, who lives down the road, to leave and she started walking toward Highway 348. Deputies found the suspect and arrested her for disorderly conduct - failure to comply.
A Drive 1316 Tupelo woman said she left her phone on the counter of the County Road 931 Dollar General and the customer behind her picked it up. They called her number and the other person made arraignments to return the phone.
A Twin Creeks Lane Palmetto woman got a letter saying her deceased mother-in-law had been denied a new credit card. She wanted to report the possible fraud.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her residence and caused a disturbance. He said he would be back later that night to kill everyone in her house. He then left driving south in a red SUV.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville woman said she got a call from an unknown number and the caller wanted to know how many checking accounts she had and other personal information. She hung up on them and called 911.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said someone stole his wife's bicycle off the front porch while he was at work. He said it is a teal bike with white tires and a tan basket.
A man said he was jogging near the Euclatubba church when a gray medium-sized dog charged him and bit his ankle. He continued his run and when he returned that way, the dog came out and bit him again. He tried to kick the dog away and the owner came out and started yelling at him. When things cooled down, they talked about the dog calmly. As the man tried to jog away, the dog charged him a again, jumping up and ripping his shirt.
A 78-year-old Drive 405 Birmingham Ridge man said girls keep calling his cell phone, trying to get him to buy photos of nude women.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a man has been riding his moped carelessly in the area. She said he passed a stopped school bus earlier today.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman went outside around 9 p.m. and heard her neighbors having a verbal altercation. She said they are normally quiet, so it concerned her. She heard someone holler stop but could not tell what was happening.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said she and her kids live with her boyfriend. When he came home late and drunk, they got into a fight because he had not been to work for three days. He went outside and removed the valve stems from her car's tires. She called her family. When they arrived, the boyfriend called his father, who said he was coming and bringing a gun. The boyfriend then told the woman and kids to leave, because "he could handle his father."
A County Road 661 Guntown man said he sold a dishwasher to a guy a few days ago. The buyer returned the same night, saying it didn't work ad caused a disturbance. He said he through he saw the suspect's car turn around in his neighbor's yard and drive by his residence at 1:30 a.m.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said while he was at work and his wife was home, his brother-in-law showed up uninvited at 9 a.m., walked into the house, took the keys of a 2005 Saturn View and drove away in the car. The brother-in-law finally returned around 3 a.m. He pulled in the drive but never got out of the car. When the man went outside to confront him, the suspect drove away again.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said his wife's ex-boyfriend has been sending him text messages threatening to beat him up. His concerned for his safety because his wife and the ex "are attempting to work things out." He is afraid the ex will show up at his house or work and follow through with the threats.
A woman said she spent the night at the Red Roof Inn left some money in the room when she checked out. She asked the cleaning lady if she would let her in the room to see if her money was there. She said three black males walked out of the room and the three motel employees started harassing her. She said when she tried to complain to management, the manager on duty was no help and let the employees continue to berate her.
A South Green woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked van and stole her wallet that contained a bank card, her children's Social Security cards and a check made out to her.
A Mitchell Road woman said two men were knocking on her bedroom window mid-morning. They then went inside and started knocking on the door the door in the hall. One suspect drives a white car and has been parking illegally on the grass.
A Huey Road Belden woman said she had been emailing a woman about cleaning an apartment on Mitchell Road for $350. She said the suspect sent her a check for $2,350 and told her to deposit the check and mail her two $1,000 money orders to South Carolina. She said the check ended up bouncing and now she is out $2,000.
A North Gloster Street man said his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children keeps calling and sending unwanted texts using a apps that makes it look like it is coming from different numbers. He keeps blocking the numbers but she keeps getting around it.
A North Commerce Street woman said she got a letter from the Win Job Center about a secret shopper program through Walmart where she could make $500. The company sent her a $2,000 check to cash and sent them the money to convert into gift cards. When the cards arrived and she tried to go shopping, there was no money on the cards. The original check also bounced, leaving her out $2,000.
A Scruggs employee said a customer was about to check out and realized her wallet was left in the car. When she started to walk out the door to get her wallet, the store alarms sounded indicating she was trying to steal something. Multiple items that had not been paid for were found in her backpack.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.