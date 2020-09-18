The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 30-year-old County Road 1275 Baldwyn man said he got a voicemail from someone saying they were suspending his Social Security Number. When he talked to them, the person said they needed his SSN and $2,000 to clear his name. He purchased five gift cards totaling $2,000 and gave the person the card numbers. He was told his name would be cleared and he would get a call the following morning at 10:30.
A Mooreville woman said her son's girlfriend called before 8 a.m. The girlfriend said the son was upset because she woke him up to help with the baby. She wanted the mother to come over and remove the son from the County Road 1310 residence the couple shares.
A County Road 1057 Auburn woman said four dogs run after her every time she goes to her mailbox. She doesn't know who owns the dogs, one of which growls and barks at her.
A County Road 143 Tupelo woman came home and found an unwelcome male acquaintance there. When she told him he needed to leave, the man pulled out a tire iron and said, "If you want to fight like a man, I got something for you." He did not swing the weapon, but later left, headed to Pontotoc.
A Devil's Backbone Saltillo woman said she got a letter from Chase bank saying her account was about to be closed but she would be responsible for the balance. She said she does not bank with Chase and did not have an account there. They would not tell her how much of a balance was on the account due to ongoing scams.
A Count Road 805 Shannon woman has had problems in the past with people at the neighboring apartments parking on her property. Today, there is a silver Altima parked on her property. The responding deputy told her she had the right to have the vehicle towed.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo woman said someone living in a camper next to her residence cut off her water at the meter Tuesday and Wednesday. She said she saw an unknown white male near her meter Thursday. She said the suspect drives a blue van.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man said he got into an argument with the mother of his child. She got upset and called her mother. The mother then showed up and started an argument, pushing the man and entering his house without permission. The girlfriend had left the scene by the time the deputy arrived. The mother got in a car with another man and left her car, due to it breaking down.
A 76-year-old County Road 1551 Mooreville woman called 911 asking for someone to come to her house and remove 11 cats, since she can't afford to feed them anymore. Since there is no county ordinance allowing for the pickup of pets, he told her to call the humane society for assistance.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn woman called 911 to get someone to pick up three puppies at the apartment complex. She couldn't care for them, and the landlord wanted them gone. She said they were strays.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said his 40-something neighbor keeps coming onto his land. He has told the neighbor several times to stay off his property.
A County Road 646 Plantersville man said his 16-year-old daughter got a text from an unknown number saying they would kill her mother, stepfather and her. She also received sexual messages from the same number. She blocked the number.
A County Road 1060 Tupelo man let a male friend and his kids stay with him because they didn't have anywhere to stay. The friend wasn't helping pay any bills, so the man kicked him out two weeks ago. The friend showed up around 9:45 p.m. and walked into the backyard. He called 911, and the suspect agreed to leave.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said two males stole a cell phone out of a truck and drove off in a white car. The truck owner left before deputies arrived.
A 22-year-old County Road 813 Saltillo woman said a 40-year-old female acquaintance was drunk, started a altercation and tried to punch her. The suspect swung and missed. She said she punched the suspect down in defense. She told deputies she just wanted the suspect to go to bed because she was drunk.
A County Road 659 Tupelo man said his 28-year-old son had been drinking and was mad because he didn't have any money. The two men began to argue. The son took a disrespectful tone and picked up a knife. The father ran out the back door and called 911.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman heard a noise outside around 1:30 a.m. and thought someone might be trying to steal something.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman complained that a nurse manhandled her son while at the emergency room. She said her son had a cold, but she wanted to make sure it was nothing more. The woman said during a chest X-ray, the nurse forcefully held his head down to the backboard. She wanted to document the actions of the unknown nurse.
A West Jackson Street woman said she tried to log into her online unemployment account to recertify and discovered someone has used her Social Security Number to answer her questions. She said she lost her cell phone in February and it had a note on it with all her login information.
A man said he drove his 2020 Ford F-150 over the Franklin Street bridge on the afternoon of July 25 and had two blowouts, both on the right side. He looked around and didn't see anything in the road. He said the rims and tires had to be replaced at a cost of $2,000.
A woman said she found a purse on Hinton Circle and tried to contact the owner on Facebook, with no reply. She turned the purse over to police, who noted it contained the owners driver's license, credit card, debit card and other forms of identification.
An Academy Sports employee said three Black females and three Black males entered the store around 1:30 p.m. The individuals separated and each began grabbing clothing. After about 15 minutes, all six ran out of the store with clothing in hand. Employees tried to detain them but were unsuccessful. The suspects jumped in a black Audi SUV with a temporary tag and drove off.
Police were called to Enoch Street for an ongoing dispute between neighbors. A woman said her neighbor started a verbal altercation because water she was draining from a kiddie pool was going across the neighbor's yard. The neighbor said the woman lets her dog use the bathroom in her yard and the woman's kids play in her yard, killing her grass.
A North Green Street woman said she posted a video on Facebook talking about her how her baby daddy was not taking care of his kid and was now out with a 37-year-old woman. She said the other woman and her sister have been sending her messages, threatening to beat her up over the Facebook post. She is scared the woman will follow through, since she knows where the woman lives.
A Valley Vista Drive man said he tried to purchase an iPhone 11 online from an individual. He sent the man $758.07 through PayPal for the phone. The seller then said he needed to send another $50 for shipping. When he checked his account, he noticed the seller had taken an additional $190 from his account. He said he recently closed the bank account.
A Moore Avenue woman said she was backing out of her driveway at 10:45 p.m. when a Black male driving a four-wheeler approached at a high rate of speed. The ATV sideswiped her car, damaging the passenger side of the BMW. The suspect did not stop and continued on east, heading toward Beasley Drive.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.