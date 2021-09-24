Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Joel Acosta Moya, 31, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a stolen vehicle, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance.
Dale Gary Cole, 55, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Anthony Gomez, 37, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Jennifer Hatch, 49, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jordan Posey, 29, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Justin Stephens, 32, of Lamar, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery.
Bobby Thrasher, 60, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1119 Saltillo woman said her son had her phone when he was arrested. He gave the phone to a female acquaintance so she could return it to the mother. She has not returned the phone and will not respond to calls or texts.
A landlord said he evicted a tenant from a State Park Road rental house, but the man refuses to move out.
A West Garrison Street woman said her 35-year-old grandson was causing problems, and she wanted him removed. The grandson left while deputies were talking to the woman.
A Collin Rouge Tupelo woman said a female German shepherd showed up at her house. The dog is friendly to the woman but aggressive toward her dogs.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said someone broke into her late husband's shop and stole a wide variety of tools. She said the shop is locked and she keeps the key in her house.
A Drive 1796 Tupelo man said a brother and sister live in the house behind him. Just before 1 p.m., he heard the 30-something female scream and curse. He looked outside and saw her run across the yard naked and begin to roll on the ground. He said the siblings have been a disturbance for a while now.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman broke up with her boyfriend in late August. He has been harassing her via calls and texts, threatening to burn her house down and cut the brake lines on her car.
A man said he let a friend borrow his 2020 Ford Mustang. As the friend was pulling out of the County Road 1836 Tupelo driveway, another vehicle hit his car and drove off. There was damage to the left rear quarter panel.
A Baldwyn woman wanted a deputy to escort her to her ex-boyfriend's County Road 1500 Tupelo house to collect her belongings.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman, 40, said her 49-year-old husband texted her saying a female had their car and wanted $150 sent to her via the Cash app to return the car. She told the husband she didn't know what he was talking about, but he needed to get the 2012 Chrysler 300 back because it was her car. The woman feels the husband is having a relationship with the 42-year-old other woman and she is holding the car ransom until he pays.
A Highway 6 Nettleton convenience store employee said a man came in the store to buy some things. He got upset, hit the employee in the face and then left.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman said someone broke into her house and stole her month supply of Adderall and Xanax. She said the same thing happened the month before.
A Drive 1618 Tupelo woman said someone got out of a car on Auburn Road and walked behind the shed on her property. Deputies searched the area but found no one.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman was her 27-year-old son started "hollering and cursing" when she told him he needed to move out. He drove off in a white Impala and threatened to kill himself. She said this has been an ongoing issue.
A County Road 600 Shannon left her car running and unlocked when she ran into her house. When she came out moments later, the 2016 Honda Accord was gone. Relatives said her cousin took the car. She called back later, saying she found her cousin in Tupelo and got her car back.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Briarwood Circle man said someone stole his bicycle of the back porch and threw the bicycle helmets out in the yard. He is a missionary for the Jesus Christ Church of Latter Day Saints and uses the bike regularly for work.
A Sunflower Circle woman said the FedEx truck backed into her driveway and kept going. The truck left ruts in the yard and knocked over a light post.
A woman told police that her husband's former girlfriend has been harassing and threatening her for several months via text, calls and social media. The suspect showed up at the woman's hair salon looking for her to start a fight.
An Okolona woman said she last saw her driver's license while driving through Tupelo in November 2020. She wanted to report the loss in case her identity is stolen. She said she would go get a new license.
A West Jackson Street man said someone stole his city-issued garbage can.
A Parish Drive woman said she got a text from a Chicago number saying she had won some money. She was then contacted by text from an Idaho number. She sent them pictures of the front and back of her driver's license as well as her Social Security number. She followed a link that took her photo "to verify her identity." He said she would be getting a debit card in someone else's name in the mail from the California Employment Department. She told him not to send her anything with someone else's name and told him she knew it was a scam. When the letter arrived, she turned it over to police.
A McCullough Boulevard woman said two females came to her apartment to pick up an air mattress. They assaulted her at the door, pulling her hair and punching her with a closed fist.
A North Gloster convenience store said a man, who had previously been asked to leave, was back. He was cursing at customers and employees, and acting erratically. He was charged with public intoxication, failure to comply and five outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.