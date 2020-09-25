The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 151 Tupelo man called 911 at 7 a.m. when a possum came out from under the couch. Deputies arrived but were unable to locate the animal in the house.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said around noon, a Jeep Compass left the road and ran into her house, damaging the front porch. She was in the kitchen at the time and said the whole house moved. The 21-year-old male driver was insured.
An Angus Street Tupelo woman said she got a letter from Chase Bank saying she has opened an account in Florida, using her Social Security Number and information.
A Fulton woman said a female acquaintance used her banking information in the Cash app to steal $120.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said someone in a yellow Mustang or Camaro has been swerving towards her when she gets the mail. She thinks the suspects are selling drugs.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said when he left for work around 5:30 a.m. there were four puppies on his doorstep. He already has a dog and doesn't need any more and wanted the county to pick them up. Since Lee County doesn't have an ordinance, he was told to call the humane society.
A State Park Road man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can while he was at work.
A Garden View Drive Saltillo woman said her daughter borrowed her car to go to Walmart to get a birthday cake for her son, Tuesday evening. When the 42-year-old daughter had not returned the car by Thursday and would not answer her phone, the mother called 911.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his wife let their 27-year-old daughter borrow their car around 9 a.m. The suspect failed to return the 2005 Ford Explorer by the end of the day. He called back and said the car might have been taken away from the daughter somewhere in Arkansas.
A Green Tee Road woman said she and her ex-boyfriend got into a verbal altercation, and she wanted deputies to make him leave.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said he got home around 11:45 p.m. and saw three males in dark clothing in his driveway. The suspect then ran into the woods. He called back around 1:30 a.m. saying he thought he saw two suspects climbing down out of trees in his yard. When he went to get his phone, they fled in an unknown direction.
A Highway 178 Mooreville convenience store aid a 38-year-old white male was asleep in the parking lot at 4 a.m. He was in a car with the windows down and the turn signal on.
Tupelo Police Department
A Forest Street man said he is remodeling a house. He found trash in one of the bedrooms and a gray Chevy Impala parked in the driveway. He said no one should be in the house except workers, but neighbors have seen people entering the house at night.
A Lockridge Street woman said someone stole a package from Diva Boutique containing five items worth more than $250. She contacted UPS. They said the package was delivered Sept. 15 and left in front of her apartment door. She said this is the second time someone has stolen a package from her property.
An airport worker discovered damage to the perimeter fence near the intersection of Coley and Chesterville roads. It appeared to have happened overnight.
An Office Max employee said a couple entered the store near closing time. They both selected items. While she was checking out, he went to the car. When her debit card was declined, she told the clerk the man had another card. She waved at him to come back in the store. He came back inside, grabbed the bags of merchandise, and they both ran outside. They drove away in a light blue Chevrolet.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.