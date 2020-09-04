The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said she bought a 2011 Chevy Malibu from a man about three months ago. She is in the process of having the title transferred to her name. The car was taken from her driveway last night. She learned the car was repossessed, but she is unsure why, since she paid cash for it.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance came to visit her after she got out of the hospital. After he left, she discovered her cell phone and bottle of prescription painkillers were missing from her purse.
A Causey Road Nettleton man said his neighbor's three pit bulls came to his property and attacked his blue heeler that was on a chain in the yard. He said his son's dog was killed by the same three pit bulls two months ago.
A Forrest woman called the Lee County Sheriff's Office wanting someone to go check on her daughter and grandchild at a County Road 2013 Shannon residence. The daughter's male friend has been abusive it he past. No one was at the house. Deputies contacted the daughter by phone. She said she was OK and would call her mother.
A County Road 1557 Mooreville woman said someone wrote an "S" on her windshield with a silver marker. She did not know who did it, but was alarmed since she has heard rumors of sex trafficking.
A Federal Express Ground employee said a female driver was attacked by a dog while delivering a package to a County Road 1199 Plantersville address. The driver had to get 10 stitches to seal the wound in her right leg.
A Drive 1564 Mooreville woman heard someone across the street yell, "Oh my God. No," around 4 p.m. A white SUV then sped off heading toward Mantachie. She doesn't know who lives there, but there is a lot of traffic in and out of the house. There was no one at the house when deputies arrived.
A County Road 261 Tupelo man said someone broke into his unlocked shop and stole six fishing poles and a tackle box full of gear. The burglar damaged his 55-inch television in the process.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her daughter bought a phone from someone who still owed money on the phone. She said the daughter met the person at a Dollar General in Tupelo.
A County Road 661 Guntown man said he sold a washing machine to a guy earlier in the day. The buyer returned wanting his money back. When the buyer refused to leave, the man had to call 911.
A County Road 301 Shannon man said a couple lost their keys in his yard at 11 p.m. The couple got angry and started arguing. When he tried to get them to calm down, they started arguing with him.
Tupelo Police Department
An Enterprise Rentals employee reported someone left a firearm inside one of the rental cars. The car in question was towed from Birmingham, Alabama. During the cleaning process, a black 9mm pistol was found between the seat and the center console.
A woman said she took her child to the father's South Highland Drive residence so he could watch the child while she went to work. A verbal altercation escalated, and he threw a rock at he car, denting the right rear door. He told police he never threw a rock at the car, which has dents all over it.
Police responded to a disturbance at a South Green Street car lot. A man said the business was in possession of his car and now his battery is missing. He said they threatened him if he didn't leave.
An officer responding to the police department on North Front Street saw a white Buick Regal run the red light at Franklin and Front streets. The driver did not have a valid licenses and was arrested for the two traffic violations.
A woman said she lost control of her Jeep Wrangler going down Chesterville Road. The car ran into a ditch and hit a utility pole, causing damage to both the car an the pole.
A truck driver said he had his truck serviced at a McCullough Boulevard business in Belden. After he got back on the road, he noticed his two bottles of prescription medication for pain and arthritis were no longer in the truck.
A man said he was in the drive-thru line at the West Main Taco Bell when an unknown male pulled up and asked him to move. The man said because he was in line, he couldn't move. The other driver got out of his blue F-150 pickup and hit the hood of his car with a closed fist. The suspect then left, heading east on Main Street.
A woman said she and her boyfriend were driving around Tupelo. His ex-girlfriend and her niece started following them. While stopped at two different red lights on South Gloster Street, the pursuing suspects got out of their car and punctured the rear tires of her car. She said she pulled off the road and the suspects chased them around the parking lot of House of Honda before fleeing south on Gloster.
A woman said she was driving south on Highway 45 near Main Street when she ran over a tree limb in the middle of the road. The impact damaged the oil pan and the fuel tank. The 2020 GMC Acadia had to be towed from the scene.
