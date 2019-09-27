The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo man came home from work and discovered someone had stolen his 9mm Taurus pistol with a 30-round magazine, a PlayStation4 and a lock safe. A neighbor saw a black Kia and two white males at the house. The man recognized the suspects and said they were not supposed to be at his house.
A County Road 1350 Chesterville man said he saw his neighbor's window broken and called the man, who was out of town. The homeowner said his 53-year-old stepson, who moved out last week, broke into the house.
A Highway 371 Richmond towing company employee said she heard a loud exhaust outside around 1 p.m. She looked out and saw a small gray pickup doing doughnuts in the gravel parking lot. She took pictures of the truck with her phone.
A Batesville woman remodeling a Stratton Drive Verona home noticed a section of new concrete that did not match the rest. There were Bible verses around the concrete spot and red chalk lines running from the spot to the wall, lining up with a cleanout pipe outside.
A Drive 1452 Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation. He picked something up off the counter and threw it at her. When she tried to leave, he stood in front of her car, so she called 911.
A woman called deputies to escort her to her ex's County Road 2442 Guntown house to retrieve her property. While deputies were on the way, she and the ex got into a verbal argument on County Road 821. She was told to go to the Guntown Police Department to wait for deputies, where they advised her to wait until morning to get her stuff to allow tempers to cool sufficiently.
A Drive 1348 Tupelo woman said while she was out of town, her male cousin texted her mother saying he was going to her house without permission. When the woman returned, she found beer bottles on her property and could tell where his truck had been on the gravel driveway.
Tupelo Police Department
A Barnes Street woman said she was letting a female friend stay with her, since she didn't have a place to stay. During an argument over money, the friend stole the woman's iPhone 6 and slashed the right front tire of the woman's 2011 Ford Fusion.
A Rebecca Street woman said during an argument the night before, her ex hit her in the mouth with a closed fist. He then grabbed her iPhone 6, damaging it beyond repair.
A South Green woman said a male suspect pushed her out of the vehicle. The report did not say if the car was moving down a street at the time. The woman had no apparent injuries and refused medical attention.
A Marcy Circle woman said overnight, someone entered her car and stole a men's watch, a bottle of prescription medicine and assorted personal identity documents. She believes she locked the car.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a male had switched price tags, putting lower prices on the merchandise then "purchasing" them in the self-checkout lane. The 32-year-old white male was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
Around 9 p.m., a patrolman saw a female arguing and yelling at a man in the middle of the street near the intersection of North Gloster and Jackson streets. When the officer stopped, the male took off running, heading west down an alley between two businesses. The officer gave chase on foot and the suspect ran into another officer and was detained. Officers took a knife away from the 43-year-old black man, who was charged with failure to comply with an officer.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.