The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
City Point Water employees went to turn off the water at a County Road 830 Plantersville residence for non-payment. A male inside the house came out and threatened them. The workers called 911 and deputies stood by while they completed the job.
A Drive 2898 Baldwyn man said overnight, someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A man wanted deputies to escort him to his brother’s Mount Vernon Road house to get some of his belongings. Since the man never lived at the house, deputies could not help him with the civil matter.
A home health nurse went to a patient’s County Road 1203 Nettleton house. While she was inside, two people who live at the same residence left and hit her 2012 Kia Sorento, denting the left rear fender and scratching the paint off.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman said her 26-year-old daughter-in-law came to her house with another man around 2:30 p.m. Her son and the other man got into a physical altercation in the front yard. When the mother tried to separate the two men, the daughter-in-law "jumped on her" and began hitting her and pulling her hair.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn woman said three Tennessee Walking Horses got out of her pasture during the day. They were spotted by the Ingram water tower in Prentiss County.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 5
