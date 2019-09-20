The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Baldwyn woman said her car was parked outside of the first grade building at Verona School. The lawnmower slung a rock that hit and broke the windshield of her 2011 Volvo.
A Tupelo man went to work at a Verona furniture factory. When he walked outside for lunch, his truck was gone. He said he leaves the 2008 Chevy Silverado unlocked and the keys in the center console. Also stolen were a Stihl backpack leaf blower, a sprayer and a U.S. passport.
A Nettleton man said his 32-year-old son has been renting a County Road 1277 Nettleton home from him for about 18 months. He recently noticed that the son removed a $2,400 8x12-foot shed from the property. He has filed eviction papers and served the son with an eviction notification.
A Chesterville Road woman returned home and noticed her apartment door was cracked open. She did not notice anything missing and there was no sign of forced entry.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said she looked outside around 9 p.m. and noticed a white male walking down the middle of the road. She thought he was acting strangely and called 911. Deputies made contact with the suspect and arrested him on a pair of misdemeanor charges.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 18.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.