The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Saltillo man said he was driving south on Highway 45 around noon when he heard a loud noise. Something unknown broke the passenger window.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said he was standing next to the road talking to a neighbor when he was almost hit by a gray BMW traveling at a high rate of speed.
A County Road 1151 Plantersville man said a white Tahoe drove slowly through his driveway around 2 p.m. The vehicle returned about 40 minutes later and did the same thing. He said no one got out of the SUV and he did not know who it could have been.
A 21-year-old County Road 1279 Mooreville woman said about an hour after she got home from work, she walked out and discovered her car was missing. After further questioning, she admitted she has been letting a white male known only as “Skinny” stay at her place. There is “some type of relationship” between the two and she has let him use her 2010 Nissan Altima at times in the past.
A Highway 6 Nettleton man said a black car turned into his driveway about 10 p.m. The car drove slowly down the drive, then backed up, pulled onto the highway and turned its flashers on. The car left, then drove back and forth in front of the house several times. He did not know who was in the car.
Tupelo Police Department
A man stopped by the police department Thursday afternoon to report an accident that happened the previous Saturday around 5 a.m. The other driver asked if he was OK and if he was calling 911. When the man answered yes to both questions, the other driver left, but not before the man wrote down the Winston County tag number.
A North Gloster Walmart employee detained a man who tried to shoplift $17.85 worth of merchandise. He was detained for police and charged with the misdemeanor.
A woman driving on Highway 45 South said an 18-wheeler with a blue cab ran her off the road near McCullough Boulevard. She said she was in the outside lane and the truck was in the inside lane. It signaled and started moving into her lane. She honked her horn, but had to leave the road to avoid being hit. The truck did not stop.
A Hampton Avenue man said he was using a string trimmer around a brush pile and hit a rock, which was slung into the back window of a Toyota 4Runner, shattering the glass. The SUV belonged to a home health nurse who was at the house assisting his family.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.