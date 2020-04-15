The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 East Tupelo used car lot said a 23-year-old white male asked to test drive a black 2012 Dodge crew cab pickup with a dent in the passenger side by the rear window. The suspect left his driver's license with the dealer when he drove off around 8:20 a.m. When the suspect had not returned two hours later, the dealer called 911.
A Skyline Furniture employee called 911 around noon when a used car dealer and a 23-year-old store employee got into a verbal disturbance over a vehicle.
An East Garrison Street man said his landlord put up a security camera on the back of her house and it is pointed directly at his front door. He thinks she did it because he is a felon and she sees him as a target. He said he and his wife have had problems before with the landlord.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman said her neighbor has a small chihuahua that appears to have a broken leg and she asked for a deputy to check on the welfare of the animal.
A Baldwyn man said someone trespassed on his County Road 2346 Guntown property and stole two game cameras. The man said a black Chevy Tahoe with a white tag from a Houston car dealer parked in front of the property shortly before the cameras turned up missing.
Two County Road 506 Shannon men heard loud banging coming from a relative's store around 7 p.m. They grabbed their guns and found a 30-year-old man kicking at the back door, trying to get into the closed business. They held the suspect until deputies arrived and charged him with attempted breaking and entering.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said a relative came over to pick up someone and got into a verbal altercation. He told the relative to leave and the relative said he would be back. About an hour later, the man heard gunshots outside. He went outside and discovered his car and house had been shot several times.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said a couple of months ago, she corrected a coworker and the other woman threatened to beat her posterior in front of customers. When they were called into the office, the other woman repeated the threat in front of the manager. The company transferred the other woman to the Pontotoc store, where she allegedly continued to badmouth the victim. On Monday, the other woman showed up at the Tupelo store and started yelling at the victim and then struck the pregnant victim in the back. Both women were fired.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man was caught around noon Tuesday trying to shoplift an Easter basket and a mattress topper worth a total of $119.98. The man was issued a citation and released.
A man went to the police department and reported that a car dealership threw away the tag for his 2016 Chevy Tahoe by mistake. He needed a police report to get a new tag.
A Scruggs Farm, Home and Garden employee said the store's shoplifting alarms sounded when a white male with a neck tattoo and a camouflage jacket walked out the door. They asked the man to step back inside. Instead, he ran to a white Dodge minivan and sped away. It is not known what the man stole.
While an officer was taking a report at Scruggs Farm, Home and Garden for a previous shoplifting, the store's alarm went off and the officer saw employees detain a white female. The woman tried to steal $107.89 worth of merchandise but was caught in the act. She was issued a citation and released.
A Debro Street woman said her Ruger .380 pistol was missing or had been stolen. The last time she remembers seeing the gun was in July 2019. While cleaning her house this month, she noticed the gun was not under her bed where she kept it.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white male tried to roll a 3,600-watt generator out of the store in a cart without paying for the $425 item. The employee confronted the man, who has shoplifted before. He fled the store without the merchandise or his ID, which the employee held.
Police responded to the Deer Park Road Sprint Mart for a woman who locked herself in the bathroom at 11 p.m. She said she had an argument with her boyfriend and he would not let her ride to her home with her child's father. The boyfriend, who smelled of an intoxicating beverage, said she was trying to walk home. He didn't want to leave her stranded and offered her a ride home. Instead, police charged him with public intoxication and gave him a ride to the county jail.
