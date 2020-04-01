The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Hayley Drive Mooreville woman said someone stole her Social Security number, phone number and address. They used her information to open up nine banks accounts with Fidelity Bank. She has no clue who is responsible or how they got her information.
A County Road 1766 man said he bought a car several weeks ago from a Sherman used car lot. The salesman said he would send him the title as soon as he got it back from the state. The car lot said they were still waiting, but when the man called the state, they said they never received the title application.
A County Road 661 Baldwyn man said he had a washer and refrigerator that did not work. He stuck them in his carport until he found someone to work on them. He was gone for the weekend. When he returned, both appliances were missing.
A 20-year-old County Road 2788 Baldwyn woman said she left the title and keys to a 2010 Pontiac G6 in the car in her yard. She went to retrieve the items to carry them to her grandmother and discovered they were missing.
A man said his mother and her boyfriend were having a disturbance at a County Road 331 Guntown residence and she would not answer the phone. Deputies went to the house on a welfare check. The couple said everything was fine. They had been asleep and didn't hear the phone ring.
A man said he is temporarily living in a tent inside a windowless shed on County Road 683. Around 11:30 p.m., he heard someone try to open the roll-up door that was chained shut. He did not see anyone. Around 2 a.m. he heard a dog bark in the backyard and thought he heard a vehicle out front.
A man said he lives in a small cabin next to his mother's County Road 1562 Auburn house. He said his backdoor neighbor sits in a white Mercedes-Benz playing extremely loud music at all hours of the night. He said it has become a nightly problem and the music is loud enough to keep him awake at night.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Walmart employee saw a black male attempt to leave the store without paying for socks, a shirt and shorts worth a total of $38.25. He was cited for shoplifting and released on the scene.
A Horn Lane woman said she was riding with a male friend and they got into an argument because she had a headache, needed her medicine and wanted to go home. She said he told her to shut up and put his hand over her mouth. She felt like he was trying to suffocate her and called 911.
A Lee Street man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck. The next morning, the center console lid was lifted up and his Ruger .380 pistol was gone.
A Chesterville Road man said when he went to his mailbox in the morning, he spotted about 20 nails in the gravel at the end of the driveway. He picked up the nails to avoid damaging his tires. He thinks his former son-in-law could be responsible, since he has done things like this in the past.
A West Main Walmart employee said a black male attempted to shoplift $86.35 of shirts. socks and underwear. He was stopped and held for police, who issued a ticket and released him.
A South Foster Street woman said she was home when her ex-boyfriend knocked on the door. She told him to leave and come back later. The ex still lives at the house, even though they are no longer in a relationship. She said he found the hidden key and let himself in. They started arguing and he knocked over her $250 television, breaking the screen. He left the scene before police arrived.
An employee at Ollie's Bargain Outlet said a black male shoplifted four items worth a total of $386.06. The suspect fled the scene driving an older model, primer-colored Buick.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.