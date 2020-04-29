The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mooreville man noticed the door to the County Road 1567 garage where he and his sister store items was slightly ajar. He went into the garage and noticed items missing and someone had rummaged through boxes. A 10-inch miter saw, a drill press, a multipurpose cutting tool and assorted woodworking hand tools were stolen.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man said he was out on his front porch around 11 a.m. when he saw a dark colored Jeep pull up to his mailbox. The white male driver took the outgoing mail, that included a check made out for the man's home mortgage.
A Jaggers Road woman requested a welfare check of a horse on Highway 6. The deputy said the black and white pony and several goats in the pasture along the Natchez Trace Parkway appeared to be healthy and in good condition.
A Bonnie Farm Circle man walked out to get his mail and discovered it was open and all the mail was missing. A neighbor said a white female who lives in the area might be responsible.
Tupelo Police Department
A Milford Street man said he noticed the right rear window of his Ford F-150 was broken. He said the glass was intact before workers started mowing grass at the apartment complex. He thinks a mower slung a rock, breaking the window. The apartment manager said she would review the security camera footage to see if it could confirm the theory.
A man said he dropped his wallet while checking out at the North Gloster Walmart. He realized it was missing and went back but the wallet was not there. Store management reviewed the security cameras and saw a heavily tattooed white male wearing a black shirt and a black hat pick up the wallet and walk out of the store. In addition to his driver's license and Social Security card, the wallet contained $200 in cash.
A Hibner Drive woman said someone stole a 16-inch tire and rim out of the back of her 2002 Chevy pickup.
A Sam's employee saw a white male with a bandana over his face take a set of $50 Monster Flex headphones out of the packaging and pocket the item. He walked out of the store and left in a Platinum Edition Ford F-150 with a Lee County license plate.
