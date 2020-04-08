The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 183 Tupelo woman and her boyfriend got into an argument over the two kids that live in the house. It never got physical and both agreed to work it out without the help of deputies.
A County Road 746 Plantersville woman said she was on her porch and a neighbor down the road was shooting a gun in the woods. She called 911 because it was bothering her.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said that around 4:30 p.m., the people who live next door were revving their truck engines and keeping him from sleeping.
A Mitchell Road woman said she and her sister had been arguing all day long. She said her niece might be stealing the sister's Social Security money and she is trying to help the sister. She said whenever they talk about the situation, the sister gets upset.
A 53-year-old County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said her 32-year-old son started an argument because she would not go get some milk. He got upset, tore his bedroom door off its hinges and left. She thinks he might be using methamphetamine again. She said the altercation was only verbal and felt it would cost $100 to fix the door.
A Big Buck Trail Guntown man said the 49-year-old father of his daughter's child has been calling, harassing him and his daughter. The man said he saw a car stopped in the road and believes the suspect has thrown rocks at the house. He said a few weeks ago, the suspect poured water in their vehicles.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 6.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.