The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 811 man said his grandmother woke him up at 5 a.m., saying she heard his car crank. He walked outside and his 2014 Dodge Charger was gone. He said he went to the store late last night and left his keys in the unlocked car. The thief also stole his wallet, which contained his debit card and Social Security card.
A State Park Road woman said she got into a fight with a boyfriend because he is having a relationship with another woman. During the argument, he started throwing things at her and broke a window. He left before deputies arrived.
A Titus Cove Mooreville man said overnight, someone went through their unlocked vehicles. The thief stole his wife's purse, medical bag and bag cooler. The items were found down the street, with the credit cards and ID removed.
A Titus Cove man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole about $20 in loose change and an all-in-one tool.
A County Road 1806 Saltillo woman said two dogs came unto her property and attacked and killed her dog.
A County Road 1329 Mooreville woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation. She said she was "just ill coming in from work." They both calmed down and he left on foot.
An Allye Avenue Mooreville man said overnight, someone went through his unlocked SUV. Nothing appeared to be stolen. His security camera showed two Black males entering the vehicle around 1:30 a.m.
A Coal Drive Mooreville woman heard about burglaries of neighbor's cars. When she checked, someone had stolen a .22-caliber rifle and a .45-caliber pistol from her husband's unlocked truck.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville man said someone entered his unlocked truck overnight and stole a Hummingbird depth/fish finder and a fishing tackle box full of gear.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone kicked in her front door at 10 a.m. while she was in the living room. She did not see the person but said she has had prior dealings with her upstairs neighbor and he thinks she is the reason he is being evicted.
A 62-year-old County Road 1465 Mooreville man is legally separated from his 50-year-old wife. A court order says she can't be on his property. Neighbors saw her leaving his house with a $2,000 Whizzer motorized bicycle on a trailer. He thinks she crawled through an unsecured shop window to retrieve the bike.
A Baldwyn woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation in a cabin at Tombigbee Lake State Park. When deputies arrived, she said everything was OK now and she was going to take him back to New Site in her car.
A 58-year-old County Road 1069 Tupelo man said an unknown white couple in their 30s entered his house uninvited just before 4 p.m. and started snorting a white powdered substance off his counter. When he realized they were doing drugs, he asked them to leave. They did not leave or even acknowledge his presence, so he called 911. While he was on the phone, the suspects left.
A Willie Moore Road man said around 6:45 p.m., a white male walked onto his property and started talking out of his head. He just wanted the man to leave. The suspect returned while the deputy was present. The 32-year-old suspect was charged with disorderly conduct and carried to the county jail.
A Mitchell Road woman said her ex-boyfriend keeps calling and texting her and she doesn't want any contact with his. When she discovered he had been inside her apartment, she called 911. Deputies found the man outside the building, told him he had to leave her alone and escorted him off the property.
A Shop Drive Tupelo woman said an unknown white male knocked on her door at 11 p.m. He asked for a male by name and said he needed some water and a place to lay his head for the night. She told him he could not stay, but he kept inching closer to the door. She slammed the door and called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he was walking through his neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon two weeks ago. While in front of a house on Valley Vista Drive, a white and brown Husky charged at him in an aggressive manner. The owner tried to call the dog back, with out success. The man turned around and started walking the other way when the dig "launched and bit him in his right hamstring area."
A woman at a North Gloster motel said a white female around 50 with short red hair walked up and asked for money, then tried to sell her some ear buds. She let the stranger use her phone while she went to get her laundry. When she returned, the suspect had stolen the phone and left the area in a silver Kia Forte.
A woman said she was helping a female friend move into a North Gloster apartment Saturday night. When she walked into the apartment, a third female told her she had 5 seconds to leave the apartment. The suspect then hit her in the face and they started fighting. The women were separated, the woman left. She went to a doctor the next day and learned her nose was broken.
A Barley Courts woman said a man claiming to be with the Cash app called to ask her about seven possibly fraudulent transactions. She gave him her address, birth date, bank account information, Social Security Number and even her driver's license number. She was told to download an app so he could see what was on her phone. He said he needed to send through two new transactions to clear the seven bad ones. When she noted the $305 in new transactions was pending, he hung up.
A Nation Hills man said a package containing face masks was left outside his apartment door around 6 a.m. Someone stole the box before he could get it. He said he has had problems with a male subject at the apartment complex before.
A woman said while she was inside the Texas Roadhouse, someone hit her car in the parking lot. Her 2018 Nissan had minor damage to the rear bumper.
A patrolman saw two males at Barnes Crossing Mazda around 11 p.m. Because of prior car burglaries, the officer stopped. The men said they were looking at cars because they are looking to buy one.
An Adams Street man said someone stole his blood pressure and pain medication from his house. His doctor said he needed a police report to get a new prescription.
A woman said she parked her car at her mother's Creekwood Circle last night. This morning, the driver's door was ajar and things were scattered around the cabin. She said an e-cigarette, a Social Security card and $300 cash were missing from the unlocked car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.