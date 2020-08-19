The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Parkside Cove Saltillo man said someone destroyed the passenger side mirror on his 2018 Mercedes while it was parked in front of his house. The $900 mirror was lying near the car but damaged beyond repair.
A Mount Vernon Road woman said a pregnant pit bull showed up three weeks ago and she started feeding her. The dog had puppies in the woods and abandoned them. The woman rescued the puppies but wanted a deputy to come pick up the mother because she couldn't care for all of them. The county does not have a stray animal ordinance. The deputy gave the woman a list of rescue groups that might help her.
A Mitchell Road man said his 26-year-old stepson was going around the apartment being disrespectful. When the man confronted the stepson, a verbal dispute began.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman said her neighbor was burning things in the woods near the treeline. She said the flames were getting out of hand and nearing her property. She also said smoke was blowing toward her house and bothering her.
A County Road 2720 Baldwyn man said someone parked a Toyota Camry on his property and he wanted it removed. Since it is on private property, he was told he could call a wrecker and have it towed.
A Booneville man said his 24-year-old daughter's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend keeps bothering her. He painted the word "whore" on both the mailbox of her Sportsman Lake Guntown home and a stop sign at the end of the road. He was told his daughter would have to be the one who pressed charges, since it is her mailbox.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said multiple dogs are coming into her yard and harassing her dog. She fears the dogs may attack children or her dog.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman came home to find her back door had been forced open. Nothing appeared to be disturbed or stolen.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said her 18-year-old grandson started a verbal altercation. She said he got in her face and cursed her out. He said he was sitting outside with his girlfriend when the grandmother "came outside for no reason" and started an argument. He said he did not get in her face, but has been having issues with her for a while.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman took her daughter to the hair salon. When she tried to pay, her card was denied. When she checked, there were several transactions in the name of Chris Thompson, totaling $784. She doesn't know anyone by that name.
A County Road 855 Saltillo man said he is in the process of moving out. He left the house locked at 4 p.m. When he returned the next day, his Arctic Cat four-wheeler was missing from the front yard and his 70-inch Samsung television was missing from the living room. Someone broke a back glass window to get into the house. Also missing were several collectable coins, including two $50 gold pieces.
A Jody Drive Tupelo woman said her boyfriend called her at work at 12:15 p.m. and said he was going to knock holes in the walls and break her televisions. She hung up on him. When she got home, she noticed her safe was open and her cell phone was missing. She thinks the boyfriend is responsible.
A Corinth man returned to his former County Road 821 Saltillo home to get the rest of his belongings and saw where someone had kicked in the front door. The only thing missing was a mini-refrigerator. He thinks his mother's ex-boyfriend was responsible.
A South Garrison Street woman said someone stole a PlayStation 4, controllers and games from the drawer under her bed. There were no signs of forced entry and only family members knew where she kept the PlayStation.
The manager of a Mitchell Road apartment complex said a 26-year-old man had been staying with his mother, who is a tenant. He is no longer allowed to stay there, so he has been sleeping in his car in the parking lot. The manager told the man he couldn't sleep in the parking lot. The suspect said the car didn't run, so he left on foot.
Tupelo Police Department
A Morning Glory Circle man said he heard a loud noise outside around midnight. He went outside and the driver's door of his Toyota Corolla was open and had been damaged by flexing it too far. He said the car was locked, but there were no signs of forced entry. There were no footprints in the heavy dew, either.
A West Bristow Drive man said he purchased a computer online and Federal Express delivered the package to his residence. He said he is home nearly all the time but never received the package. He doesn't know if it was delivered to the wrong address or stolen.
Police responded to the Sprint Mart at the corner of East Main Street and Veterans Boulevard at 3:25 p.m. for an intoxicated white female wearing a bikini in the store. The woman had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet. Police said she had "uncontrollable body movements and was not making coherent sentences. The 25-year-old Nettleton woman was charged with public intoxication and carried to the county jail.
A man said he bought an air conditioner for $342.15 from Home Depot and placed the item in the bed of his truck. He then went to Lowe's When he got back to the truck, he noticed the air conditioner had been stolen. A witness said a bald white male and a white female removed the air conditioner, put it in a white Dodge Durango and drove away.
A Carlock Toyota employee said a woman came in and was paying for a car in cash. The employee used a special pen to verify the bills and discovered one $100 bill was counterfeit. The customer said she just got the money from a Columbus bank. The woman paid with another bill. The dealership kept the fake bill and turned it over to police.
