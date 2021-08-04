Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Jamey Finn, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Jeremy Foster, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Jessica Kimble, 24, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, Department of Corrections, possession of firearm by a felon.
Matthew Paul Graham, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
James Hankins, 40, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1119 woman said someone left three dogs at a trailer down the road. They look malnourished and need some food.
A Mooreville man said a male subject threatened him and his son following a ruling in justice court. The suspect said he was “gonna get” them and the man wanted to report the incident.
A Drive 1920 Saltillo man said that while he was in jail, a friend offered to make payments on his car. When he got out of jail three months ago, the friend said he had traded the 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer. He did not say what he traded the car for, but said he traded with his ex-father-in-law's neighbor.
A Highway 245 Shannon woman said she went to retrieve her county-issued garbage can from the road and it was damaged, possibly hit by a vehicle. She needs a new can and had to file a police report to get a replacement.
A County Road 1113 Mooreville woman said her 47-year-old mother has been texting that the mother's husband is a hitman and would kill the woman and her whole family. She said she has been having ongoing issues with her mother.
A Brewer Grocery employee said a man wrote a bad check for $652 and had the store cash it. He was confronted two weeks later when he was seen at the gas pumps. He drove away before deputies arrived.
A Little Harp Trail Saltillo man said a male acquaintance pulled up on his property and started making threats to kill the man and his family. He told the suspect to leave and he did. The suspect returned a short time later with his wife. Both suspects got out and began making threats. The man got his gun and waited for deputies to arrive. The couple was arrested on misdemeanor charges and carried to jail.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said a female applied for credit using her name and Social Security number, and she wanted to press charges.
A Shiloh Road Mantachie woman said a vehicle hit her county-issued garbage can and completely destroyed it. She did not know who was responsible.
A County Road 129 Tupelo man said he got home from work and noticed his four-wheeler was gone. He said the 2019 Honda Rubicon was parked in front of his house.
A County Road 1563 Mooreville woman, 45, told deputies she wanted her husband to leave the house. He said he wasn't going. Deputies explained the justice court eviction process to the woman. A check revealed the husband had two outstanding simple assault warrants, so he was arrested and carried to jail.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A McClure Cove man said someone stole a backpack containing work items from his car.
A Fair Oaks Drive woman said a female acquaintance showed up around 9 p.m. beating on the windows and screaming at her.
A Maxwell Street couple said someone entered their unlocked cars overnight and stole $12 from one car. The cars were found with the doors open.
A Chester Avenue woman said this morning, her car doors were open. The interior had been ransacked and change stolen. The other vehicle that was locked was not bothered.
A Maxwell Street man said someone entered both his car and his girlfriend's car overnight. Both had been ransacked. The only thing missing was a pack of cigarettes.
A Crosstown Kroger shopper found a wallet in a buggy in the parking lot. He called 911 to turn it over to police to get it back to the rightful owner.
A Beasley Drive woman said a male acquaintance broke her carport window and ran away.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.