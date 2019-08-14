The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1009 Mooreville man said he was fixing coffee at 4 a.m. when he heard a commotion toward the road. He walked out and shined a spotlight and saw several people running away. He walked out, found a Polaris ATV in the road and called 911.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his Polaris 500 four-wheeler with a spray tank on the back was parked in front of his residence last night. When he got up around 9 a.m., he noticed it was gone. He later learned that a similar ATV was abandoned in the road and towed away.
A 33-year-old County Road 1820 Saltillo man said he got into an argument with his 18-year-old girlfriend. She caught him on the phone with another female and accused him of cheating. She started yelling and cursing. She grabbed his keys, ran outside and threw them in the woods. Both were arrested for outstanding warrants.
A Charleston man said he drives a truck and lost his wallet and commercial license about two years ago. He recently discovered someone got two tickets in his name in the Verona-Shannon area, one Feb. 20 and the other July 14. He said he has never gotten a ticket and works on the other side of the state, in the Greenwood area.
A Fain Lane Belden man said someone stole his vehicle, which was later recovered on County Road 1145. He said a neighbor at that location saw three men remove a $3,000 sewer cleaning machine from the truck.
A Hunter Douglas manager said after an employee was fired, the man started sending threatening texts. The suspect left the property but parked on the road, right outside the fence.
A Highway 178 Skyline man saw a white male knocking on a neighbor's door and walking around the house around 4:30 p.m. The suspect told a deputy that he was dropping by to visit a family friend, but when the friend answered the door, he was not clothed. The deputy talked to the man inside the house. He said he knew the suspect but did not want him on the property. The suspect, who was driving a silver Highlander with a Kansas license plate, was told to leave and not return.
A County Road 445 Saltillo woman said she heard an altercation outside at 9 p.m. She and her son went down the road to see where the altercation was. They saw a male and a female arguing over a phone. When she thought she heard the female suspect yell "Help," the woman called 911. The couple told the responding deputy they were having a heated argument, but did not believe they had been that loud. The two houses are about 1,200 feet — nearly a quarter-mile — apart.
A Drive 497 Shannon man reported hearing gunshots near the power lines around 9 p.m. He said folks on four-wheelers ride up and down the lines all day and night. He was scared a stray bullet could hit his home or family.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman spotted a car without a working tag light on North Gloster around 1 a.m. and stopped the car. The driver had glossy red eyes and slurred speech. He admitted he had been drinking. He first said he had three drinks, then admitted he had lost count. He was charged with driving under the influence and taken to jail.
A man said he was stocking shelves at a Barnes Crossing store at 5:30 a.m. preparing to open. He set his iPhone 6 on a shelf as he walked around talking through his Bluetooth headphones. When he went back to get his phone, it was gone. He said there were several other people in the store when the incident happened, but he did not know who took it.
A woman said she laid her phone down on the customer service counter at the South Gloster Walmart and forgot the iPhone 5 when she left. When she returned, the phone was gone. Store security cameras showed a black female and a black male with dreadlocks behind her picking up the phone and leaving in a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser.
