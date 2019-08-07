Police report
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 1069 Tupelo man reported his neighbors had extension cords and water hoses run across the roadway so they could share utilities. When deputies arrived, the cords and hoses had been removed.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said he got into a verbal dispute with his nephew. The younger man got “very irate” and punched him in the face.
A General Atomics supervisor reported that an employee had a firearm in their personal vehicle in the parking lot, which is against company rules. A deputy explained that no laws was broken and this was a policy issue, not a criminal issue.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said someone pried open her back door and stole two televisions, a sound bar, DVD player, three shotguns, jewelry case and jewelry. Her German Shepherd was also let out of his cage and running freely. She said her ex-husband is familiar with the dog and the location of the guns. She feels he could be responsible.
A County Road 1145 Mooreville woman said a white male claiming to be with the Tupelo Police Department showed up in a white van wanting to pick up his wife, who rents from the woman. She told him to leave or she was calling the police. He left.
A County Road 2256 Baldwyn man said a female acquaintance broke into his shed and stole a crossbow and several hundred dollars in groceries. A window unit was damaged and a bottle of painkillers was stolen from his unlocked truck.
A Birmingham Ridge man reported that someone stole lawn equipment out of the back of his truck. He later learned a friend put the items next to the house to get them out of the sun.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man reported he saw someone in a red Chevy Avalanche dump a sofa on the side of the road and drive away toward Saltillo.
A Tupelo woman said someone burglarized her Highway 178 Skyline storage unit. She said the lock was still on the unit, but two pieces of Italian marble and a 40-inch flatscreen television were missing. Inside the unit, she found an Android cell phone that is not hers. It was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.
A Highway 178 Mooreville repair shop owner said a man showed up trying to repossess a woman’s car. She said the repo man was following her and tried to run her off the road. She stopped at the repair shop looking for help. When the owner asked the man to leave, he responded “I’m not (expletive) going anywhere.” The owner called 911 and the man was arrested for outstanding warrants, charged with domestic violence and telephone harassment.
A County Road 520 Brewer man reported that someone on an orange four-wheeler has been cutting doughnuts in the parking lot of his business. One evening, the ATV threw a rock, breaking the windshield of of a 2018 GMC pickup.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 2.
