The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 870 Plantersville man said someone left a Dodge Durango parked in his driveway for two days. Since it was blocking access, he had it towed.
A County Road 2320 Saltillo man said while he was gone to town, someone stole his 5 kilowatt generator.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said she let a man use her 2006 Chevy Saturn on Sunday. He had still not returned it on Tuesday.
A Pleasant Ridge Mooreville man said a 51-year-old male acquaintance showed up at 2 p.m. banging on the door. He told the suspect to leave several times. The suspect said he was there to apologize. He eventually left.
A County Road 1353 Auburn woman said a white female comes to her house uninvited and unwelcome “all the time.” The suspect only left once deputies were called.
A County Road 397 Guntown man said a white female showed up trying to get a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro on his property. The man is holding the car and the title for a friend who is in the Union County Jail. He said the woman has made several attempts to get the car, even forging a document she said was from Lee County Justice Court.
A Fulton man said someone entered his County Road 1427 Mooreville storage unit and stole a push mower, a cooler, a fan and four GMC truck rims and tires. He said the unit appeared to be locked and he doesn’t know how they got inside.
A Plantersville woman went to pay the bill for her Mooreville storage unit and was told several units had been burglarized. She did not see any signs of forced entry but discovered 15 boxes of home goods, an old doll, a 1940 toy train from Paris, and an ashtray and pipe were missing.
A Drive 1312 Mooreville man said his sister’s ex-boyfriend showed up and they got into a verbal altercation. The suspect kicked the back door, breaking the frame. He then left on a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle that was “pieced together.”
Tupelo Police Department
An officer pulled over a car with one headlight on East Main Street after 12:30 a.m. The driver said his license was suspended and there was an open can of beer between the driver's seat and the cup holder. He was charged with driving with a suspended license, open container and improper equipment.
A woman said she was eating at McAlister's Deli around 4 p.m. She placed her black Etienne Aigner purse in the chair beside her and pushed the chair up to the table. When she finished eating, she forgot her purse. When she returned, the purse was gone. She said the $500 purse contained $850 in cash, an insurance check, her license and car keys, sunglasses and an $800 gold bracelet.
While a man was shopping inside the North Gloster Walmart, someone hit his car in the parking lot. He said there was a brown truck parked next to him when he arrived, but it was gone when he noticed the damage to the right front bumper.
A Richard Street man saw a tall young black male dressed all in black going through his neighbor's car at 4 a.m. When spotted, the suspect ran east to the tree line toward Hill N Dale Drive.
A North Gloster hair salon reported a suspicious white van in the parking lot. The owner said she parked it there while at a neighboring business for a job orientation. When she went to move the van, she discovered someone had entered the unlocked van and stolen her wallet that contained $450 in cash.
A man said his John Deere lawnmower broke down while mowing a lot on Foster Street and the repair shop could not pick it up until the next day. Worried about the mower, he went to check and discovered someone had tried to hot wire the mower while he was away.
A woman said her daughter and a male friend rode with her to a doctor's appointment at Longtown Medical Park. When she walked out of the doctor's office, her 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis and the young couple were missing.
A West Jackson Street convenience store employee said a male put two beers in his jogging pants and left without paying.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.