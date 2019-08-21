The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2500 man said while he was at church Sunday morning, someone stole a John Deere riding mower and a John Deere zero turn mower from his carport.
A 27-year-old County Road 1451 Saltillo man said a 38-year-old female acquaintance came to his house, started a disturbance and refused to leave. When the deputy arrived, she was just leaving.
A Tupelo man said while at work about a week ago, a coworker at a Baldwyn furniture plant backed into his car, causing a small dent in the right rear bumper.
A County Road 41 Tupelo woman said she got four different calls from an unknown person/company saying she owed money. They asked for her name and Social Security number but would not say who they worked for. She did not give them any information. The caller ID showed her own phone number. When she checked the call history, a different number appeared.
A County Road 651 man said his neighbors have been driving back and forth at a high rate of speed. He said they almost hit a school bus today.
A County Road 811 Tupelo man said his pregnant granddaughter lives with him. The baby daddy has been told numerous times he is not welcome on the property. The suspect showed up in the front yard around 4 p.m. and started a disturbance. When the man went inside to call 911, the suspect got in his car and left.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said a couple showed up banging on her door demanding money for their bills. She said the couple used to own the trailer but filed bankruptcy. She said the couple cursed at her and her relations.
A Drive 1287 woman said she saw lights outside her house around 8:30 p.m. She looked out and saw three people with flashlights. The suspects disappeared into the woods behind the house before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports since Aug. 20.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.