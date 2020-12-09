The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A woman going through a divorce said she is staying at a friend's County Road 931 Saltillo house. Her husband showed up at 3 a.m. beating on the front door. He disabled her car and was trying to haul it away on a rollback wrecker. She jumped in her car to stop him and called 911. She tried to get inside the wrecker, but he took her phone and pulled her back. When he realized she had called the law, he quickly left the scene. When she contacted him later that day, he refused to return her cellphone.
A County Road 1640 Auburn woman said her ex-boyfriend is harassing her and refuses to leave her residence. He calls her all the time and shows up at her workplace. She and her mother have told him to leave. They cut off the power and water, but he is still there.
A man was at work at a CDF Boulevard beer distributor when a coworker said his car was being towed. He went out to the parking lot, but the tow truck driver would not let him get his belongings out of the car. He later learned the car was repossessed because of missed payments.
A Shannon farmer said he left a combine parked in a County Road 506 field. When he returned Tuesday, someone had taken the two batteries from the John Deere 7720.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville man said his 22-year-old grandson was arguing with his mother. The grandson started kicking holes in the walls and kicked the bathroom door off its hinges. Later that day, the suspect deleted all the information off the man's computer. He said the grandson has a history of mental problems and drug abuse. Deputies found a small bag with white powder on the grandson.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man returned home and found his rear carport door ajar and damage to the frame. When he checked the house, a Browning 270 rifle and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol were missing.
A County Road 457 Nettleton woman said her 36-year-old brother started a disturbance, accusing her of hacking his phone and taking his money from the IRS through a cash app. He was threatening to kill her and their mother, but never got physical with either of them.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer spotted a Black man riding a bicycle on a downtown sidewalk after midnight. The man said he rode from Green Tee and was headed to D'Cracked Egg, but later changed his story several times. He gave two different names when asked and tried to run. During the arrest, officers found a crack pipe in the pants pocket of the 44-year-old man. He was charged with false ID, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
A man said he was at church on North Madison on Nov. 22 when someone damaged the driver's side mirror on his 2013 Volvo. He did not make a police report until Dec. 8.
The Belden Truck Stop manager said she made an employee clock out and go home because the employee was caught using her personal cell phone while working. The manager later received texts threatening physical violence from an unknown number.
The Lee County Library director said two women got into a verbal altercation outside the library and were disturbing customers as they entered the building. He wanted both women removed and to be banned. Both left and were informed of the ban.
A man said he was driving down Mitchell Road and hit a pothole. It blew out the tire and bent the rim. He said it will cost more than $200 to replace them.
A woman said someone cut the lock on her North Veterans storage unit. She said a box of Christmas toys and clothes for her kids was stolen. The building manager said the locks on several units had been cut and he was contacting the renters so they can check their property.
A man said he dropped his vehicle off at Southern Car Wash on Daybrite Drive to be detailed. When he got the car back, he said a set of wired Apple headphones that were in the back seat were missing.
A Lake Street woman said someone broke the glass out of her back door and entered her house. The house was trashed. They stole her Xfinity modem and a bottle of prescription medication.
A Clarion Inn employee said she went outside the North Gloster hotel for about five minutes. When she returned, $200 was missing from the cash register. She said shortly before the incident, two Black males came in wanting to charge their phones. She thinks they might be responsible, but did not see them do it.
A Ewell Avenue woman said she let a man stay with her for a couple of days to help him out. She later learned he had stolen tools and pawned them. When she confronted him, he said he didn't steal anything, called her an epithet, claimed he "didn't do s---," and said he was going to shoot up her house. He added that he "didn't give a GD if (her) kids were there or not." He said her dog was going to come up missing and he was going to shoot up his ex-girlfriend's house so she would have a miscarriage and he wouldn't have to pay child support. She told police she was worried he might do something to her or her kids.
A guest at the Red Roof Inn on McCullough Boulevard said someone stole a 9mm pistol from his parked car. He said the car was locked but the window was down slightly.
Police responded to a wreck at Barnes Crossing and Dixie Creek around 5:15 p.m. A vehicle swerved off the road and hit a tree. The 42-year-old white male driver appeared very slow, lethargic and under the influence. When asked, he said he had consumed three bottles of liquor. He had to be escorted to the patrol car by two officers, since he could not stand on his own. He was charged with driving under the influence and no proof of insurance.
A Pontotoc woman said she was traveling on West Main Street when a maroon GMC Yukon swerved in front of her and slammed on the brakes, nearly causing a wreck. She said she has been having ongoing problems with the man harassing and stalking not only her, but her family as well.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.