The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1650 Saltillo man said an unknown white male knocked on his door around 6:40 a.m. asking to use the phone. He said he had been assaulted, but did not say where or by whom. The man said he would call 911 for him. When he returned, the suspect was gone.
A Guntown man said he got into an argument with a male acquaintance around 6:30 a.m. at a County Road 1650 Saltillo residence. At some point, it got physical and he left the area. When he returned, the suspect and the man's Chevy pickup were gone. He called back later, saying he found the truck.
A County Road 681 Saltillo said his county-issued garbage can was stolen about three weeks ago. He was filing a report to have it replaced.
A Mooreville man said friends called saying someone was hiding in his late aunt's State Park Road Mooreville house. He said one man had permission to be in the house because he was cleaning it out. The second man said he had three people at the house cleaning.
A 62-year-old County Road 1465 Mooreville man said his 51-year-old ex-wife keeps coming to his property at night and taking things. He was not certain what she was taking but said he had already given her everything in the divorce settlement. He said he did not want her back on his property.
A Longhorn Drive Tupelo woman said she was home with her husband and daughter. She was on the phone with her son-in-law when he said he was going to "(Expletive) her up" and threatened to drive to her residence.
A County Road 331 Guntown man said his parents got into a verbal argument, and he wanted deputies to go check on the mother. Deputies said since there have been numerous prank calls from that address, they would only respond if the mother called requesting assistance.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman heard her dogs barking around 12:30 a.m. When she checked, she spotted an 18-year-old white male outside. When her son tried to open the door, the suspect pulled on the doorknob, preventing the door from opening. The son managed to jerk the door open, and the suspect took off running. The suspect was later apprehended in a traffic stop and carried to the Lee County Jail on multiple misdemeanor charges.
Tupelo Police Department
A Lawndale Drive man said he left town for a few days. When he returned, his AR-15 pistol was missing from under his dresser. A friend later admitted going to his house while he was away and stealing the gun, which he pawned for $500. He said he gave the friend a week to give him the $500 or he was going to press charges. The friend now will not answer the man's calls, so he reported the theft to police.
A man walked into the police department and said someone stole his firearm. He said he kept the Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol in the door of his Chevy pickup. He did not know who could have taken the gun.
A Magazine Street auto repair shop said they provided a trainee with three iPhones and two laptop computers. When the training was completed, the man stopped coming to work and has not returned the phones or computers. He has not responded to numerous attempts to contact him.
A Zillah Circle woman said she received two letters from Chase Bank saying someone attempted to open a checking and savings account using her name.
A Busylad employee said a white female rented a 5-by-10-foot trailer and a 4KW generator on Nov. 4 and has returned neither. Her rental bill has grown to more than $2,000 and he needed to report the items stolen. He felt the woman used a fake name from an ID card she had with her.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.