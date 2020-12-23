The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 251 woman said she and a man got into a civil dispute over “a living situation.” She wanted him to leave the house. The deputy explained the legal eviction process to her.
A Mitchell Road woman said her boyfriend had her car towed away without her permission. Deputies later learned that the 2011 Acura was in both of their names.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said a female and her husband got into an altercation. During the fracas, the female broke the passenger window and side mirror on the woman’s 1992 Ford Ranger.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville woman said the bank alerted her that someone applied for a COVID-19 small business loan in her name. She contacted the bank to say she did not apply for the loan and wanted to report the possible identity theft.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said every time she goes outside, her neighbor’s pit bulls run up to her. The dogs have never tried to bite her, but she is very scared of them.
A County Road 47 man said he got into an argument with his girlfriend and she kicked him out of their house. He wanted legal advice on whether she could kick him out of his own house.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man came home and found a Nissan Altima with an Itawamba County tag parked in his yard. He did not know who the car belonged to. He was told he could call a towing company and have it removed.
An 82-year-old Euclatubba Road Saltillo man said two octogenarian acquaintances showed up at his house around 7 p.m. and announced they were moving in with him. He told the suspects to leave, then called 911. When the suspects realized he had "called the law," they left.
A County Road 1361 Nettleton woman said a male relative keeps coming onto the property and taking things from the shop. She said this started when her father went into the hospital.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said when her son got home around 11 p.m., he found two horses in the front yard. They do not know who owns the horses.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main business called police at 3 a.m. about a man sleeping inside the business. The owner and police both asked and commanded the suspect to leave the premises multiple times. When he refused, the 26-year-old man was arrested and carried to jail.
A woman said she was driving on Highway 45 near McCullough Boulevard when a man in a red Pontiac Grand Am sideswiped her Jeep and passed her. She has known the suspect for years but has never dated him. She recently tried to break off contact with him, but he continues to call her. She thinks he spotted her while she was getting gas and followed her onto the highway. Her vehicle suffered minor damage.
A Lawndale Drive man said he purchased more than $100 in items off of Ebay on Dec. 11 but they never arrived at his house. He contacted Ebay, but they refuse to give him a refund because his account has been suspended. He did not know why his account was suspended.
A man said he was driving on South Gloster in front of Popeye's when a white Chevy Camaro in the turn lane pulled into his lane, sideswiping his Dodge Challenger, damaging the driver's door and side panel. He tried to flag down the other driver, but they kept going. He followed the car long enough to get the tag number.
