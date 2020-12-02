The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said someone entered her house, possibly through a window, and stole some clothes that belonged to her late husband. She thinks her stepdaughter could be responsible.
A County Road 231 Guntown man said someone ran over his and his neighbor’s mailboxes overnight. There were car parts and pieces of mailboxes everywhere.
The manager of a County Road 931 Tupelo apartment said two people who were not tenants got into an argument outside an apartment. He asked both to leave after getting complaints from other units. The male left before deputies arrived. The female went back inside an apartment.
A Purnell Road Belden man said he received a debit card in the mail from Chase Bank. He did not apply for the card or open an account with that bank. He called Chase to close the account and was told to inform his bank and local authorities.
A County Road 2446 Guntown woman said someone ran over her county-issued garbage can and mailbox. Both were completely destroyed by a teenage male driving a black Chevy pickup. She found car parts and his bumper in her ditch.
A woman said a blue car driving down Highway 370 near Agnew's store was operating in an unsafe manner. The car "was all over the road" and "would slow and accelerate randomly and abruptly." She feared for the safety of the occupants and other drivers. The car turned onto County 2826.
A 35-year-old Amory man said he has been staying with a 39-year-old female at her Mitchell Road apartment. They decided things were not working out. When he tried to get his stuff, she "started acting out, so he left." When he called her later, she said he could not have his belongings and that she might sell them.
A County Road 506 Shannon store clerk said a regular customer walked into the store, grabbed an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and ran out the door. The clerk and another employee said this is at least the third time the suspect has stolen beer or driven off without paying for gas.
A Mitchell Road woman said her ex-boyfriend has been coming by, trying to get his belongings. She said she would have someone meet him at Walmart, but he is not welcome at her place.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said someone left a Ford pickup in his driveway with valuable items in the cab and the bed. There were multiple car stereos, multiple power tools with batteries, a generator, several flat-screen televisions. While the deputy was on scene, the driver returned and said he had run out of gas. A radio check did not show any of the items in the truck to be stolen. The driver put gas in the truck and drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 1.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.