The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Terry Gene Gann, 62, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Willie C. Grady, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary.
Katie E. Thompson, 30, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of the sale of methamphetamine.
Shamika Vance, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Billy Joe White, 55, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, open container.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 648 Plantersville man said his mother received a Cash App card in the mail. She didn't apply for the card and does not know who did.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said a male neighbor plays his music really loud and continues to burn stuff on his property. She said he also blocks her driveway and the road at times.
A Shannon woman said former tenants were on her sister’s County Road 1325 Tupelo property without permission. She said the suspects were told not to return unless she was present. The suspects told a deputy they were just complying with an animal control order to remove their animals by the end of the day.
A woman said their were two suspicious males on a County Road 1325 property. The men had written permission from the landowner to be on the property.
A Presley Drive man said a 17-year-old male relative didn’t want to clean or do housework, so he packed his belongings and left. While the man was out, the suspect returned. He then started another argument when the man returned. The two settled their differences before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 22.
