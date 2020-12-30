The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said her 21-year-old nephew was drunk at noon, walking around his yard next door carrying a long gun, pointing it at neighbors and talking incoherently. She said he has a history of getting drunk, getting angry and causing trouble with the neighbors.
A County Road 51 Tupelo woman said her sister and her former best friend stole all of her personal paperwork - including her car registration and high school diploma. She confronted them, but neither one "will own up to having it." She said the former friend has threatened her with physical harm by text and via social media.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man said someone kicked in the front door of his abandoned house. He didn't find anyone inside the house and nothing appeared to be stolen. There was damage to the door and the frame.
A County Road 501 Shannon man said he found a camper for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The seller said they were in the US Air Force and asked for insurance, shipping and customs fees that drove the $1,200 price up to $4,200. He sent the money through Ebay gift cards but never received the camper.
A County Road 1199 Plantersville woman said someone forced open her front door. The dead bolt was fully engaged, so there was severe damage to the door and frame. No one was inside the house and she could not say if anything had been taken.
An Amory man said a former female employee embezzled more than $170,000 from his medical supply company, using a company credit card to purchase money orders. He said 38 of the transactions, totaling more than $28,000, took place at the Mooreville Post Office. He said the employee quit working for him in June 2020. The transactions stated the next month and continued through December.
A Drive 249 Shannon woman said her identical twin sister has been using her identity for "quite some time now." The sister has been doing it when getting medical attention and she has been getting the bills. She even paid some of the bills by mistake. The fraud has totaled more than $20,000 over the last few years.
A County Road 752 Tupelo man said his daughter heard a loud noise inside the house around 1 p.m. He later noticed a hole in the wall and found a bullet in the floor. He has no idea who might have shot at his house and has had no altercations with anyone. The bullet went through an exterior wall, the interior wall and was stopped by an interior brick wall.
A County Road 600 Shannon man got home around 8:30 p.m. and found a male suspect whose has been seeing the man's girlfriend, who lives at the same residence. He said as he entered, the suspect fired a shot, hitting the television. The suspect then charged, assaulted him and ran out the door into the night.
Tupelo Police Department
An employee at Hertz Rental Car at the airport said a woman was supposed to return a car by Dec. 24. When she had not contacted the company by Dec. 29, they called the police.
A Holly Hill Drive woman said her daughter started dating a guy on Dec. 13. Since the new boyfriend has been coming by, she has noticed several pieces of jewelry and a jug of change turned up missing. She believes he is responsible.
Police responding to a wreck on Verona-Plantersville Road around 3 p.m. found a Toyota Avalon upside down in the ditch. The driver was slow and lethargic with bloodshot and glassy eyes. He was charged with driving under the influence - other, reckless driving, no proof of insurance and expired tag.
A Wayside Drive woman said four black male juveniles threw eggs at her house and car around 9 p.m. She said one of them lives on South Canal and used a trail between houses to get to her property.
