The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A White Water Lane Saltillo man said someone entered his possibly unlocked car overnight and stole a Ruger .380 pistol from the center console.
A County Road 1970 Saltillo woman said her 31-year-old son lives with her. He started hollering and causing a disturbance and she wants him to leave.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo man said overnight, someone rummaged through his unlocked truck but stole nothing. The thief then went through two other cars in a closed garage and stole a checkbook, sunglasses and $6 in cash.
A Garden Park Drive Saltillo man said he had to close the passenger door of his truck this morning. After his wife called saying her car had been rummaged through, he discovered someone had stolen a Glock pistol. He checked the security camera and saw a male entering his truck at 2:14 a.m.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole a $5 bill.
A Cotton Gin Lane man was headed to work and noticed someone had gone through his unlocked truck overnight. His wallet was still in the truck, but it was missing $8.
A Sweetwater Lane Saltillo man said someone entered his unlocked car overnight and stole a set of Air Pods. He said he can track the items with his iPhone.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo woman said someone went through her unlocked Jeep overnight. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo man said overnight, someone went through his GMC Yukon. Nothing appears to be stolen from the unlocked vehicle.
A Garden Park Drive Saltillo woman said her car door was open this morning. Someone went through the unlocked car overnight and stole her bank statements.
A Tupelo woman said her car was parked outside a Mitchell Road apartment complex overnight. The next morning, the 2008 Infinity appeared to have been struck several times with an object, all down the passenger side. She thinks her son’s ex-girlfriend was responsible.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said someone entered his house through an unlocked back door. He said they stole a diamond pendant and a gold ring from the jewelry box and a Ruger 9mm pistol from under the bed. They rummaged through the presents under the Christmas tree and stole eight tablets and two Apple watches. They stole a multipurpose tool from the mailbox but left the package in the mailbox covered in mud. The suspect also fed the dogs raw hamburger from the refrigerator. She said a female family member, who is a known drug user, had been around the last few days begging for money.
A County Road 445 Saltillo woman was headed to work around 1:45 p.m. when she saw four cows standing beside Birmingham Ridge Road. The owner of the livestock showed up and put the cows back in the pasture.
A Highway 348 Guntown man said someone stole a battery off his mobile home moving truck and drilled holes in the diesel fuel tanks.
Tupelo Police Department
Police were dispatched to the North Gloster-McCullough intersection for a wreck around 1 a.m. The officer found a white Ford Mustang off the road in the brush facing east. The keys were in the ignition and the headlights on, but the driver was nowhere to be found. The officer called for a tow truck.
Police were called to a South Eason Boulevard convenience store for a black male panhandling around 2:45 a.m. and threatening people when they did not give him money. The intoxicated man did not cooperate with the arresting officer or the staff at the county jail.
A North Gloster woman said her car was in the apartment parking lot overnight. The next morning, the driver's door was partially open and the hood was unlatched. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle.
The Lee County Library reported that a previously banned man was inside the library and unwelcome. Police asked the man to leave and he did.
A man said he was test driving a car when the owner slammed the car into park while it was moving, then yelled for the man to get out of the car on South Gloster. During the altercation that followed, the owner scratched the man's hand and slammed his hand in the door. The owner told police he was letting the man test drive the car with the understanding he would go to Walmart to put gas in the car. When they went a different direction and the man would not say where they were headed, he made the man get out.
A Nation Hills Drive man said he received a threatening text message from his girlfriend's ex-husband.
A Belk employee said a black male walked out of the store with three bottles of cologne that he did not pay for. When confronted, he returned the merchandise, but got into a blue Ford Taurus and drove away.
A Callaway Street woman said she received a knockoff Christian Dior belt - black with a gold buckle - in the mail. The mailing label had her name, address and phone number. Inside the box was a receipt for a $4,980 Gucci wallet. She checked her bank and there was no charge on it.
A West Main Walmart employee said a couple selected a car battery, leaf blower and a television. The two got refunds for the battery and the leaf blower before leaving with the cash and the television, which had not been paid for.
A woman said that after shopping at Hobby Lobby, she walked to her car that was damaged on the driver's side rear quarter panel. The other driver left a note with their name and phone number. The woman said she would call them at a later date.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.