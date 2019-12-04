The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A man checking on his County Road 600 Shannon property discovered someone had broken into three sheds. He is unsure if anything was stolen.
A County Road 1645 Guntown man said his schnauzer went outside to take care of business and was attacked by two larger dogs. His dog was covered in drool, its hair was matted but there were no visible injuries.
A Tupelo woman said surveillance cameras shows four men breaking into her Oliver Circle Verona residence. The men, who she was able to identify, broke a window to get inside and stole an arc welder, a airless sprayer, loose change and a county-issued garbage can. They also damaged three doors.
A Tupelo man was at a County Road 1820 Saltillo location when he got into an argument with a female about the car trunk not closing. It did not get physical.
A County Road 1682 Lake Piomingo man said a white male driving an 18-wheeler was traveling at a high rate of speed as kids were getting on the bus.
An Olive Branch man said someone came onto the property of his Palmetto Road store, cut the lock on the coin-operated air compressor and stole about $180 in change.
A County Road 855 Shannon woman said a gray Pontiac pulled up. Two white men and a white woman got out and started walking around her property around 1:30 p.m. She called her boyfriend, who left work and confronted the suspects. One of the men said he was trying to hide because he killed someone. The boyfriend told the three to leave. They left before deputies arrived.
A man said he went to a County Road 1205 Nettleton house to repossess a car. The homeowner came outside and told him to leave, so he called 911. Deputies told the man it was a civil issue and they couldn't help him.
A 63-year-old Drive 984 Bissell man said he got a call from the "FBI" saying he needed to send them $662 because his Social Security number was frozen. He was told to go to the nearest Dollar General and purchase a gift card in that amount. He purchased the card, called the "agent" back and gave him the number on the card. The person on the phone then told him he had been scammed and hung up.
A woman said she was on County Road 521 in the Saltillo city limits and saw a black man in overalls holding a rifle on the side of the road.
A County Road 1776 Auburn man said someone stole his Troybilt generator off his back porch yesterday.
A County Road 1471 Mooreville woman said a homeless man walked up to her house seeking help or shelter. He said he had a previous knee injury and had no one to call. She called 911 and deputies contacted medics.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo man said he was afraid of the people in his house and wanted them to leave. Deputies arrived and instructed the male and female to leave. The 27-year-old female refused. She was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
A County Road 951 Guntown woman said the couple across the street were having a verbal altercation in their front yard around 9:45 p.m. and called 911. Deputies found the neighbors were not fighting. The woman had walked across the street and caused a disturbance over the neighbors' dogs. The woman was very belligerent and would not listen to the deputies. She was told to stay on her property and not to cause any more disturbances.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman and a male friend were at a friend's Marquette Street house on Monday. The friend took her car keys, put them in his back pocket and would not return them. When he turned his back, she grabbed her keys. He turned around and punched her in the face with a closed fist. She went to the doctor and learned her nose was broken.
A 73-year-old woman driving a red Chevy Suburban was attempting to pull out of a West Main convenience store around 12:15 p.m. trying to turn left to go west. She hit a Chrysler 200 that was stopped in the center lane, waiting to turn into the Dodge's Store parking lot. The woman said she tried to hit the brake, but continued forward. The Suburban shoved the Chrysler onto Dodge's property and pushed it next to a gas pump. The Suburban continued on, hitting a Hyundai Sonata and a Buick Lacrosse in the parking lot. The SUV finally hit a Chevy pickup, forcing the truck into the brick facade of the building and breaking two window panes.
A Wesley Cove woman said around 1 p.m. Monday her daughter and son-in-law got into an argument over money. The incident escalated and he started hitting the wife. The son-in-law then yelled at the woman and shoved her to the ground, injuring her right leg and elbow. She said the couple and their two young children have been living there off and on for a short time and she did not feel safe with him at the residence.
An officer responded to a 5:30 p.m. accident at the intersection of Lawndale and Nixon drives. The 25-year-old white male driver smelled of alcohol, had red glossy eyes, slurred speech and had trouble maintaining his balance. The man said he had a few cans of beer. When he looked down at the radio, he rear-ended the other vehicle. A check of the car revealed three empty 16-ounce beer cans in a plastic bag. He was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.