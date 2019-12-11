The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1567 Mooreville woman said her 20-year-old grandson came by to get some of his belongings. While there, he started yelling, using profanities and causing a disturbance. She called 911 and he left before deputies arrived.
A man was headed north near the intersection of county roads 811 and 831 when the 2003 Chevy Trailblazer hydroplaned and ran into the ditch. He told deputies he had liability insurance and had already called a wrecker to extract the SUV from the ditch.
A Mount Vernon Road woman said overnight, someone stole her Yamaha ATV along with a tool box with assorted tools. She said the ATV tracks led into the woods and then onto the road.
A Mountain Leader Trail woman who rents a house at Lake Piomingo said the caretaker of the property told her that her power bill was $500 this month but would show her the bill from the utility company. The caretaker then had her power turned off. She called the landlord who was not aware of the situation but said she would take care of it.
Tupelo Police Department
A Horton Street man said he was in bed when neighbors came by and told him a white pickup hit his gold 2005 Toyota Camry and left without stopping.
Police were called to the East Main Sprint Mart after 3 a.m. for a male passed out behind the wheel on a 2014 Chrysler 200 that was running and in park at the gas pump. There was an open container of Mike's hard Lemonade in the cup holder. He said he had left the laundromat and was getting gas at midnight. He was charged with open container and taken to jail.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a black male wearing a brown coat entered the store around 8:30 a.m. The man went around the store, placed four hover boards in the cart and walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise.
A South Eason Boulevard Burger King employee found two counterfeit $20 bills in the safe. She didn't know how they got there. She notified both the manager and the police.
Police were called to Locust Lane near Pritchard Circle for a vehicle that had run off the road. The area is well known for people mud riding. The driver of 2005 Chevy Tahoe said his buddy made it through the spot the night before and he wanted to try it. Instead, he got stuck. He was cited for careless driving and malicious mischief for damaging the grass lot at the entrance to the neighborhood.
A West Main Walmart employee said a customer bought various clothing items. As the 40-year-old black female was leaving, she picked up a tablet cover and attempted to leave without paying for the $70 item. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A Cooper Tire employee said someone smashed the left front headlight on his car in the parking lot. The man had recently been promoted to supervisor, which might be motive for the vandalism.
A Tupelo woman said she went to pick up her boyfriend at his child's mother's house. Before she could leave the residence, the other woman kicked her 2006 Ford Taurus, damaging the back door and driver's side fender. The estimate of the damage is $2,198.50.
A woman said she was stopped at the red light at the intersection of South Gloster Street and Daybright Drive when she was rear-ended. The other car drove away.
A man said he was driving along Highway 6 near the Thomas Street exit at night when a deer ran across the road. The man could not avoid the deer and hit it, causing visible damage to the front bumper and grill of his 2004 GMC Envoy.
A patrolman spotted a white male urinating in the middle of Spring Street around 3:30 a.m. The incident was captured on the car's dash camera. The 25-year-old man was "extremely intoxicated" and charged with public intoxication and obstruction of a public street.
A Debro Street woman noticed her cable TV was not working. The cable company came out and the repairman said someone had cut the wires outside the house. She did not know who could be responsible.
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employee said a 25-year-old white woman picked up three pairs of Carhart socks and a beanie hat. She then tried to leave without paying. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A North Gloster Verizon employee said someone walked into the store, took a $350 gold Palm phone off the wall and walked out of the store.
A McCullough Boulevard woman said someone with a Kentucky phone number said they were with the Social Security office and her Social Security number had been stolen and was being used in Texas. The caller told the woman she needed to transfer all of her money out of her bank, put it in a secure bank account and someone would contact her with her new bank account number. She transferred $20,000 using the routing number and account number the caller provided.
