The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 249 Shannon woman said her 41-year-old son came over and was mad. He was cursing and saying ugly things about her. She just stood in the door until he walked away. He then turned around and said he ought to come in there and whoop her posterior. He then walked next door to his house. She later heard what she thought were gunshots so she called 911.
An Allye Avenue Mooreville woman said she and her ex-boyfriend are separated but still live in the same house together. They had an argument and she left to let things cool down. When she returned the next day, all her belonging were outside and she was locked out.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville woman said her 41-year-old daughter took her grandson's cell phone. The woman admitted the phone was not in her name. Deputies explained that the person who owned the cell phone would have to file the report.
A County Road 599 Saltillo man and his brother got into a verbal altercation over their mother in his house when the brother pulled a gun on him. He said this is not the first time and he has filed two reports before.
A County Road 1946 Saltillo woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument because she wanted to leave. He refused to let her leave the house. She called 911 then a friend to come pick her up.
An East Point Drive Saltillo man wanted deputies to go with him while he collected his belongings. When deputies learned the man's wife was not at home, they told him they could not come.
A County Road 736 Plantersville woman left work and went home when she learned a man was about to kill her dog. She picked up the dog, but the man would not let them leave. He then hit her in the face several times and choked her.
A 61-year-old County Road 736 Plantersville man said he allowed his granddaughter to live at his place. She moved her girlfriend in and he doesn't want her there. Deputies advised him of the civil eviction process.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said he found a green backpack propped up against his camper. It contained a Ruger .22-caliber pistol and a pair of Tasco binoculars.
Tupelo Police Department
A Belk employee said a woman walked past the checkout and attempted to leave without paying for items. She had in her possession a screwdriver she used to remove the anti-theft devices on the $393 in merchandise she was attempting to steal. She was arrested and charged with shoplifting and unlawful possession of an anti-theft device removal tool.
A woman said she just got off work and was headed home around 1:15 a.m. She was northbound on Highway 45 when she "zoned out and veered into the right lane," striking the left rear of a blue minivan. The other vehicle continued on. Her Toyota Corolla suffered disabling damage to the right front bumper.
A Rhenda Street man said he and friends were drinking at his house. After an argument, one friend decided to leave around 4 a.m. The friend hit the man's car leaving the residence and refused to stop. Police followed the wreckage debris and tire grooves to Chesterville Road, where they found the vehicle abandoned on private property.
A Veterans Boulevard man said a bearded white male driving a black Ford Ranger was trespassing on his property and going through his things. He thinks the man is looking for something to steal.
A Wall's employee said a 59-year-old white woman was seen concealing items in her purse. When she tried to leave without paying, she was detained. Inside the purse they found two children's shirts, a picture frame, another purse and a wallet - worth a total of $94.99. She was taken to the jail and charged with shoplifting.
The manager of Magnolia Bingo on South Eason Boulevard said she found a counterfeit $20 in the cash drawer. Employees were uncertain who passed the fake bill. The bill was turned over to police.
A Callaway Street man said someone stole his 5-gallon gas can with about $12 worth of gasoline. The thief left a $1 bill in place of the can. He said about four months ago, he caught a neighbor stealing gas from his can. He thinks the same man is responsible.
A woman said she was eating with friends at IHOP around 3:30 a.m. A female acquaintance walked up to her table, threw a glass of water on her, then started punching her in the face with a closed fist. She said the suspect once worked with her, but had been fired.
A woman said while she was shopping at TJ Maxx, someone hit her parked car. There was damage to the left rear bumper of the 2016 Toyota Camry.
A guest at the Red Roof Inn on McCullough Boulevard said overnight, someone keyed the passenger side of his Toyota Rav-4.
A man said he set his cell phone down by the drink machine at a McCullough Boulevard convenience store. When he realized he left it and went back,the phone was gone. The manager reviewed the security video but did not see the man leave his phone or anyone picking up something from the drink machine area.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.