Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Cortez Lindsey, 34, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of cocaine with intent to sell.
Joshua Roberts, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, sale of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a crime.
Darrien Linton, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.
Daniel Gonzalez, 31, of Mooreville, Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kevin Clark, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony malicious mischief.
Christian Vasquez, 25, of Guntown, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license, driving while impaired.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A woman said someone slashed her car’s four tires in the MTD parking lot. She had a parking lot accident with a coworker the day before and thinks she is responsible.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said someone entered his unlocked truck and stole the after-market radio from the dashboard overnight.
A security guard at MTD said an employee was forced to take a drug test after showing up for work smelling like marijuana. The employee was then sent home. The suspect threatened the guard as he was being escorted off the property.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man noticed a strange $2,500 withdrawal from his Renasant bank account. He called the bank and learned a man used a forged passport and military ID with the man's name to withdraw the money from a Kennesaw, Georgia, branch bank.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said overnight, someone stole a sprayer attachment for a tractor from his yard, He said he will check his security cameras.
A County Road 295 Shannon woman said she received a Chase Bank debit card in the mail. She said she did not set up the account and is worried about someone ruining her credit.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said after her male friend was arrested, a male acquaintance just walked into her trailer. They exchanged words and he left. She went to her mother's house, and when she returned, the lock was missing from the door. She said a television, the PlayStation 4, tools and a stereo system had been stolen. When confronted, the acquaintance admitted he took the items.
A County Road 712 Plantersville man said he found a man walking on his property for the second time. He told the suspect he is not welcome and to not return.
A towing company employee said she found a strange item inside a car they repossessed and felt it might be drugs. Deputies noticed the item was wrapped in baby diapers and pantyhose. When unwrapped, it turned out to be a Nestle water bottle. The woman threw it away.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she got a 1099 tax form in the mail from a San Francisco company. The form had the last four digits of her Social Security Number and her current address. She felt someone might be trying to scam her.
A 23-year-old County Road 1201 Plantersville man said his mother, whose last name he did not know, caused a disturbance at his house. He had confronted the mother about letting his sister drive her around without a license in a car without a tag. The mother and sister left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 681 Saltillo man said two white males in a black Tahoe were trespassing on his property around 5 p.m. When he walked out to confront them, they quickly left, spinning their tires and leaving ruts in his yard.
A Saltillo man said he was driving down Thompson Road in the industrial park when a reddish orange owl flew out and hit the grill of his vehicle. The bird laid still in the road as if it were dead, but later flew away. The deputy noted the owl was not on scene and the vehicle suffered no apparent damage.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said her 23-year-old grandson has been disruptive around the house, using profanity towards his grandparents and taking drugs. She said he refuses to get a job and will "act crazy around the house when he uses narcotics."
Tupelo Police Department
A guest at the North Gloster Best Western Inn said overnight, someone stole an assortment of tools from three unlocked tool boxes in the bed of his truck in the parking lot.
A man said when he left his truck at Carlock on Jan. 29, his Smith & Wesson .380 pistol was in the center console. When he picked the truck up, the gun was gone.
A McCullough Boulevard woman said she was verbally abused by an unknown male at Boggan Estates. She said he drove off in a blue Nissan Altima.
A woman said she left her Galaxy cell phone in the bathroom of the North Gloster Walmart. When she returned to the bathroom, the phone was gone.
Police arrested a woman Feb. 6 for outstanding warrants while she was driving on East Main Street in her daughter's 2001 Ford Expedition. She asked if her niece could take possession of the SUV to keep it from being towed. The police agreed and one officer waited for the niece, who walked from the Commodore Motel. The officer took a picture of the niece's driver's license and let her have the Expedition. Two days later, the daughter called the officer, wanting to know where her car was. She said her cousin (the niece) said she never took possession of the car and it was towed. The officer explained that the niece did take the car and he had body camera footage to prove it. The niece and her boyfriend had moved out of the Commodore but were found at another Tupelo motel and arrested.
An Ione street woman said her friend's boyfriend has been harassing her through text messages. She said he has been using three different numbers, sending more than 50 messages over the last three days.
A man said while his car was parked at Love's Truck Stop in Belden, someone entered the Chevy Malibu and stole a Hi Point .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.