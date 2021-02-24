Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Irvin Gaston, 33, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, circuit court bench warrant.
Kaleb Carroll, 20, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony fleeing, felony taking of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said his 52-year-old son has been on dope "for a long time." The son breaks into the mans house all the time and eats his food. He told the son to leave today, but he refused.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said her husband was tampering with her vehicle, trying to take parts off of it. She told deputies she was trying to stop him from leaving.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman saw a dog tied to a tree at a house along Highway 178. She said it did not look like the rope was long enough to allow him to get into the dog house. She wanted a deputy to go check on it.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said there were six abandoned dogs at her neighbor's house and the neighbor wanted them gone. The deputy explained that the county has no stray dog ordinance, so they could not pick up the animals.
A County Road 373 Shannon woman said her 57-year-old husband and her 27-year-old son were drunk and arguing at 6:30 p.m. The husband left before deputies arrived. The son said he and his step-father had been drinking all day and got into an argument over hair salon equipment and spacing as it pertains to COVID-19 guidelines.
A McGrath Cove Saltillo man said a dark Ford F-250, other vehicles and ATVs were doing donuts in the cove. The pickup left deep ruts in his yard.
A County Road 811 Tupelo woman said people came into her yard around 3:30 a.m., rang the door bell and knocked on windows. The responding deputy found a white couple in the area who said they ran out of gas and were looking for help. The male had an outstanding warrant and was arrested. The female was carried to another destination.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said he got a call from a Tupelo number., The caller said the man's Social Security Number was being used by an unknown person. When the man didn't say anything, the caller hung up.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said she recently broke up with her boyfriend. When he came to pick the four dogs he left at her place, he also took her cable and internet box. She said they both were on the cable subscription.
A Little Turkey Trail Lake Piomingo man went to file his taxes and was told someone had already used his identity to file taxes. He discovered a 31-year-old male acquaintance was responsible and received a $2,500 refund and had already taken out $500. He said the "friend" has stolen his identity in the past.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman said her ex-son-in-law showed up with a gun causing a disturbance around 9:45 p.m. Her daughter let the suspect into the house. The mother told him to leave multiple times before he finally complied.
A County Road 521 Guntown woman said her husband was gone for three days. When he returned, he and a friend caused a disturbance, so she told both men top leave. They did leave.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo man said his neighbor saw an unknown male steal the man's 911 address sign off his house around 6:30 a.m. The suspect was driving a gray Nissan car.
A County Road 1329 Mooreville woman said her daughter took her Direct Express card and made several transactions, including at a New Albany motel, The daughter took $389 from the account and left it empty.
A woman said she was at her grandparent's County Road 813 Saltillo house when her husband showed up, put their daughter in his car and tried to get the woman to leave with him. She refused and removed the daughter. The man then said he would shoot anyone who tried to stop him from taking his daughter and wife. He lifted his shirt and displayed a pistol in his waistband.
A Saltillo woman said her grandson and his girlfriend used to live in her County Road 1 Tupelo trailer but have not been there fro several months. The grandson is in jail. The girlfriend called and said she broke out a window to get inside to retrieve her belongings. The woman said neither the suspect nor the grandson had anything in the trailer.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said his 32-year-old son, who lives with him, has been cutting down trees in the yard. When he told the son to stop, the son threatened to cut the man with the chain saw.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said his bother's girlfriend dropped off an old truck at his residence. Since the vehicle did not have an ignition switch, he felt it might be stolen. The responding deputy ran the tag and it belongs to the girlfriend.
A County Road 373 Tupelo woman said a friend called asking if she was having work done on the house since the front door was open. The woman went home and found someone had forced open the door, damaging the door and frame. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Bona Catherine Road Mooreville woman said she and other residents have seen an unknown white male in his 20s walking around the neighborhood. The male is not breaking any laws but because of recent burglaries in the area, the residents are hyper vigilant. She thinks the suspect might live on the State Park Road.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said she got into an argument with her 33-year-old brother and he slapped her in the face with an open hand. He then left the house before deputies arrived.
A County Road 659 Shannon woman said her 29-year-old son showed up at her house "high and drunk" at 3:15 a.m. and started breaking stuff, waking up her and her husband. They asked him to leave and he became more aggressive, picking up a lamp and throwing it. When the couple called 911, the suspect left on foot.
A woman leaving Martin Rea Franco was waiting to turn left onto County Road 520 (Brewer Road) when someone driving a white Honda made a right turn in front of her, clipping the front of her car. She said there was damage to the bumper and headlight of her car.
A Natchez Trace Golf Course employee said that during the ice storm, someone forced open the south door to the grounds shop and stole a Stihl backpack leaf blower, a Stihl chain saw, a Stihl string trimmer, a Husqvarna chain saw, a leaf blower and two grinders. There were also four-wheeler and side-by-side tracks all over the golf course.
A Highway 363 Guntown woman said she got a letter claiming she had opened an account with Chase Bank. Someone must have stolen her identity and she called the bank and had the account frozen.
A County Road 1652 Tupelo woman said her bak account had been hacked and her security information had been altered. She said about $7,500 had been removed from the BancorpSouth account, which has now been frozen.
A County Road 778 Palmetto woman said while she was away, someone kicked in the back door. The thief stole a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canon digital camera and jewelry.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said a green 2007 Ford Van has been sitting in a cow pasture near his house all day and he wanted it checked out. The minivan was on a neighbor's property. IUt appeared to have run off the road and got stuck in the mud.
A Mitchell Road woman said the folks an an adjoining apartment were playing ,music too loud at 11:45 p.m. and it was keeping her up. Deputies responded and the suspects agreed to turn it down.
Tupelo Police Department
A caller reported a man walking down McCullough Boulevard at 8:30 a.m. and acting strange. The man was sweating profusely, even though it was 48 degrees outside. The subject could not sit still and was arrested for public intoxication.
An Enterprise car rental employee said an Okolona woman rented a car for one day on Jan. 19. The car has still not been returned a month later. They have been in contact with the woman the entire time. She says she will bring the car back when her husband gets his car out of the shop.
A Parkwood Cove woman said her boyfriend's mother has been calling and texting, threatening to call Child Protective Services to take away the children. She has blocked the suspect's number, but the will start calling on a different number.
A woman reported someone stole the city-issued garbage can from her late father's Hilda Avenue house.
A West Main Street man said he got an alert that he was on Facebook, but he had not downloaded the app to his new phone. When he checked, it showed someone had accessed his account from a Galaxy Note 10. He thinks it was done by his soon to be ex-sister-in-law, trying to get to his Facebook friends list, which he had set to private. She has been contacting his fronds, making harassing comments about him.
A man said he was in the Crosstown Walgreen's parking lot in the left turn lane, waiting to head south on Park Street. A northbound 2000 Cadillac made a wide turn off of Park Street into the parking lot and struck the side of his car. When he told the black female driver he was calling 911, she drove away, but not before the man got her license plate.
A woman said she has been conversing with a man for a few weeks. They got into a verbal altercation because she was not texting him back quick enough. He called her at work, cursing at her and said he would punch her in the face the next time he saw her.
An Auburn Road convenience store reported a customer was refusing to leave and causing a disturbance at 9 p.m. The officer found an employee holding the door shut to prevent the suspect from entering. When the officer told the man to remove his hands from his pockets, the suspect dropped to his knees, without being told to do so. As he was kneeling, an open bottle of whiskey fell out of the center pocket of his sweatshirt. The man smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and difficulty maintaining his balance when he got back on his feet. The 29-year-old man was arrested, charged with public intoxication, open container and several outstanding warrants.
A Leggett & Platt employee said her former boyfriend took her car without permission. She got to work around 6 a.m. and he called at 7:15 a.m. saying he took the 2008 Ford Escape. She admitted she left it unlocked with the keys in it. She said they recently broke up and she made him leave her residence. While police were still on the scene, the boyfriend drove back up around 9 a.m, He told police he brought the woman to work this morning. There was an empty beer can on the passenger floorboard, so he was charged with open container. When he refused to get in the police car, he was charged with failure to comply.
A man told police he found a wallet in the parking lot outside a North Gloster street business around 10:15 a.m. and turned it over to police. The officer contacted the Mooreville man whose information and cards were inside. He said he had been looking for the wallet for an hour. The wallet was left at the police station on Front Street for the man to pick up.
A Hobby Lobby employee said a black female entered the store around 4:45 p.m., followed by two black females a few steps behind. The first female went around the store, filling a shopping cart. The other two wandered around then stopped by the exit door. They held the doors open as the first suspect rolled the cart of unpaid merchandise out. They quickly loaded the goods into a vehicle and fled. The store said they stole at least $515 worth of goods, but there could be more. The same three women also shoplifted a felony amount on Feb. 11, using a similar tactic.
A Wooddale Drive woman said her ex-boyfriend has been filing false reports with Child Protective Services saying it is unsafe for her daughter to be at the residence. CPS has to check out each claim but has cleared her each time. He has also been on Facebook Live badmouthing her and got a female to text harassing her today.
A black male flagged down a police officer on McCullough Boulevard. He said a woman he met through an online dating site stole $250 from his wallet. He said the white female picked him up at work in Belden and they went to his Hodges Drive house. He took a shower as soon as he got home and said the rest of the night was uneventful. The next day, she was gone and so was his cash. When he tried to contact her, she blocked him on all social platforms and her phone was no longer in service.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.