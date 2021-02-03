The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1017 Tupelo woman got a letter from Chase Bank saying she had gained $200 on an account. She said she has never had an account with that bank. She called them and closed the account but needed to report the identity theft.
A Nettleton woman said she saw a Honda car driving down County Road 1463. The back hatch was open and two kids in the back appeared to be dumping dogs out the back of the car. She saw two older yellow labs in the roadway area right after the car passed. She turned around and saw a pit bull following the Honda. She got the tag number of the car and called 911.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend and his fiancée. She got into a physical altercation with the man and the female suspect got on top of her and began choking her. She had bruises on her neck and bruises around her eye where the female suspect had punched her several times.
A County Road 931 Apartment complex employee said he heard two people shouting at each other around 3:45 p.m. He looked at the security cameras and saw a couple in a verbal altercation. The female chased after the male and grabbed his jacket. The employee made contact with the couple and told them they needed to leave.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said someone stole his Bass Pro mail box overnight. He said the tan and green fish-shaped mailbox was worth $150.
Tupelo Police Department
A South Green Street man said his ex-girlfriend keyed the trunk and broke the rear window of his car overnight.
A Rockefeller Avenue man said someone stole his city-issued garbage can overnight.
Police were called to Hilda Avenue before 8 a.m. for a disturbance. A man admitted he and his girlfriend had been arguing. A check revealed the man had two outstanding warrants so he was arrested and carried to the county jail.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said her ex-boyfriend would come to her work, start arguments and harass employees. She said it is an ongoing issue, and she was scared the situation might escalate.
A Roosevelt Drive woman said she paid a man to repair, patch and seal her driveway. She said he started the work, "created a hot mess on her drive" and never completed the job. She tried to contact him to finished the project because he never responded. She recently saw where the same man had been arrested for fraud and wanted to file a report.
A man reported someone stole the battery out of his semi tractor while it was parked on Mitchell Road. He said the passenger door lock had been broken when someone tried to unsuccessfully force their way into the cab.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said two women entered the store and concealed $5 men's shoes on their persons. When confronted about the shoplifting, the women began to shout and cause a disturbance. The women fled the store and drove away in a maroon Mazda.
A West Main Blue Sky employee said a Black male entered the store and presented a debit card and a state ID card with different names. The clerk turned on the gas pump. He put $65.55 worth of gas into a blue 2001 Ford Expedition. When the clerk tried to charge the card, it was declined three times. When she told the man, he left and drove away. The SUV is registered to a West Garrison Drive woman.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.