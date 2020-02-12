The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1477 Mooreville man said his county-issued garbage can is missing. He doesn't know who might have taken it. 2-11
A Tupelo man said he was getting ready to rent a County Road 600 house and discovered the county-issued garbage can was missing.
A County Road 1557 Mooreville man said his 31-year-old son printed a $725 check on a Mooreville business, making his brother the payee. He said the son has been printing and cashing checks for a while. The father said the second brother is not involved and knew nothing of the scam.
An MTD employee said she was walking across the Verona parking lot to clock in when she was hit by a car driven by another employee. The driver stopped and the woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
A County Road 601 Cedar Hill woman said someone dropped off two small dogs in the neighborhood.
A Highway 178 Skyline furniture store owner reported that a Chevy Avalanche with an Ole Miss tag was parked outside the business at 6:30 p.m. She was concerned that it might be related to drug activity. Deputies approached the driver, who said he was not from the area and waiting on someone. He drove across the street and waited at a convenience store.
A County Road 1750 woman said she and her brother jointly owned property behind her house, where the brother lived with his girlfriend. Both the girlfriend and the brother have died. The girlfriend's daughter was coming by to get her mother's belongings. The woman wanted to make sure none of her family's keepsakes are taken.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said a 38-year-old white male showed up at his house wanting to use the phone. He did not want the suspect on his property due to prior thefts.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he was traveling north on North Gloster Street near the Catholic church at 5:30 a.m when two deer ran across the road heading east. The man hit the third deer that trailed behind the others. The impact damaged the left front quarter panel of his 1997 Oldsmobile LeSabre. Neither the man nor his passenger were hurt.
A West Jackson Street businessman was at work around 2:30 p.m. when he heard a loud noise. He looked out and saw where a white truck pulling a block trailer loaded with tree limbs had backed over three mailboxes. The truck then drove away.
A Tupelo man said he sold his iPhone Xs on Facebook and agreed for the exchange to happen at Love's Truck stop in Belden. The white male buyer paid him $500 in $20 bills. It was only after the buyer left with the phone that the man realized the cash was counterfeit.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.