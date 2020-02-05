The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 811 Tupelo said a female friend came to his house to visit. She excused herself to go to the bathroom and was gone for a long time. When she came out, she said she had to leave and walked out the door. He then saw on his security system two black males in his garage. He shut himself in the house and called 911. When he checked, all that was missing was an iPad mini from his sister’s room.
A Highway 6 Plantersville company said several vehicles were broken into in the parking lot. One victim had her lunch, $80 in cash, gloves and a phone charger stolen. The second victim had an Igloo lunch box taken.
A Drive 288 woman said her 33-year-old grandson kicked in her bedroom door, possibly looking for her cell phone. He has been living with her for about five months.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said someone broke a window in his shop and stole a dog kennel. He thinks his ex-girlfriend was involved, but he does not want to press charges.
A Nettleton man was eastbound on Ybarra Drive when a white SUV driven by a white female nearly ran him off the road.
A County Road 711 Verona man said he let his daughter borrow a vehicle a few years ago and now he wants it back. The deputy explained that this was a civil issue and he would have to take her to court.
A County Road 2878 Guntown woman said she broke up with her boyfriend after a four-year relationship. He has started causing problems and said he was going to throw all her belongings into the yard.
Tupelo Police Department
A Jones Drive woman reported an unknown male knocking on her door before 5 a.m. A patrolman saw the man and recognized him as a suspect he had stopped an hour before walking down Chesterville Road, soaking wet and covered in mud. He was charged with disturbing the peace and arrested.
A Holiday Inn guest reported someone entered her possibly unlocked car overnight and stole a jacket, a backpack, a GPS navigator and $6 in change.
A North Gloster Walmart employee detained a female who was trying to steal $12.35 worth of printer paper. The 39-year-old white female was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
Around 8:15 p.m., an officer clocked a southbound black Ford Mustang doing 70 on South Gloster. When the car was stopped near Cliff Gookin Boulevard, the 22-year-old black male passenger attempted to get out of the car. He had slurred speech, glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. He refused to cooperate and was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. The driver agreed to a search and informed officers there was a gun inside the car. The driver was released at the scene.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.