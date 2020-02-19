The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 659 Verona man said his female pit bull was last seen loose on his front porch. He thought she wandered off but when the 7-month-old puppy didn’t return, he filed a report.
A County Road 878 Mooreville woman said her 32-year-old neighbor got into an argument with his wife, who got in her car and left. The woman wanted it documented in case something happened later.
A City Point Water employee said a County Road 452 Nettleton resident removed a lock from a meter and turned the water back on. He said they check the locks and meters once a week.
A 56-year-old man gave a ride to a 39-year-old female acquaintance. She did not want to get out of the car, so he called 911. They worked things out and he dropped her off in Skyline.
A County Road 325 Palmetto man said he is going to call 911 every time his unlicensed neighbor leaves the house driving. He said they have been having problems since the neighbor came over and stole "all his tools." The man told deputies that if the neighbor comes back to his house, his is "going to kill him dead."
A Saltillo woman said her coworkers at a County Road 2790 Guntown business are harassing her by calling her children names and making fun of her. She doesn't know which coworkers are responsible. She can't see them from her workstation but she can hear them.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said a mechanic was supposed to paint some parts of his truck. The mechanic unhooked some wires and the truck will no longer start.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said he tried to buy a 2008 Yamaha Grizzly four-wheeler from an Iowa woman online. He made contact through Craigslist. She wanted $1,600 and required payment through Ebay gift cards. He purchased nine different gift cards and made three series of payments that totaled $1,600. After the payments were made, all communication with the woman stopped.
A Drive 1632 Saltillo man left to run some errands. When he returned a few hours later, his doors were still locked but his 2017 MacBook Pro, xBox and 55-inch Sanyo television wee missing. The thief also took a half-burned candle off the kitchen table.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Feb. 14
