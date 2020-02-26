The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 261 Tupelo woman found her trash scattered in the ditch. It appeared someone left the road, hit her county-issued garbage can, damaging it and strewing the garbage.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo woman said her former boyfriend added her to a group chat on Snapchat with multiple people. He asked her to upload nude photos of herself to the group. She has not sent any pictures to him or the group.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend moved out two weeks ago. He came back around 8 p.m. wanting a mattress. They got into a verbal altercation but it did not get physical.
A County Road 931 Lake Piomingo man said a light-colored SUV pulled into a drive across the street after 9:30 p.m. A white male got out and walked into the woods. A deputy talked to the three women in the SUV. They said they had dropped off a friend and were waiting for him. The deputy found the man in Mountain Leader Trail and he said he was not going back to the vehicle.
Tupelo Police Department
Officers found a vehicle with its flashers on sitting partially in Beech Springs Road near the Natchez Trace after 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was abandoned and a check of the tag and VIN came back as not on file. The officer had it towed. A short time later, a woman approached the officer, saying a man ran out of gas and walked to a gas station, She carried him back to his car, but it was gone. The officer told her the name of the towing company, if she saw the driver again.
A man said that after eating at the Rib Shack near the mall, he went back to his vehicle around 1 p.m. When he looked in the rear view mirror, he noticed a large hole in the rear windshield on the top passenger side. When he got out to check, there was damage to the rear spoiler of the Nissan Murano as well.
A Hadley Street woman said several pit bulls have been roaming loose through the neighborhood. The owners do not care for them and her kids and grandkids have been attacked before. The officer spotted at least five pit bulls at the South Veterans house and some were unleashed. Animal control was notified.
A South Green Street woman said her boyfriend stole her Wii gaming system while she was at a doctor's appointment. She noticed it was missing when she was taking out the trash and found the torn up box in the bag.
A Merita Drive business said there was a suspicious vehicle parked outside around 8:30 p.m. The owner said he had problems with break-ins and trespassing. The female passenger in the Ford Expedition said her husband was Dumpster diving. The man admitted driving through the gates of the business and past several no trespassing signs. He said they have been Dumpster diving there for about five years.
